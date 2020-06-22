All apartments in Olive Branch
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6342 Asbury Place, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6342 Asbury Place · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2378 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Now Leasing 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Olive Branch - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do not do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.

Now leasing a brand new 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Olive Branch. Located off of 305 and with easy access to Stateline, Lamar and Memphis this home offer the following:

Zoned for highly rated schools
2378 SF
Wood and Tile Flooring
Granite
Full Kitchen Appliance Package
Split Floor Plan
Master Bath With Double Sinks
Tile Surround Shower
Designer Paint

Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 Ex 3

(RLNE3921362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6342 Asbury Place have any available units?
6342 Asbury Place has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6342 Asbury Place currently offering any rent specials?
6342 Asbury Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6342 Asbury Place pet-friendly?
No, 6342 Asbury Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olive Branch.
Does 6342 Asbury Place offer parking?
No, 6342 Asbury Place does not offer parking.
Does 6342 Asbury Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6342 Asbury Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6342 Asbury Place have a pool?
No, 6342 Asbury Place does not have a pool.
Does 6342 Asbury Place have accessible units?
No, 6342 Asbury Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6342 Asbury Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6342 Asbury Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6342 Asbury Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6342 Asbury Place does not have units with air conditioning.
