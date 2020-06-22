6342 Asbury Place

Amenities

granite counters

Now Leasing 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Olive Branch - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do not do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.



Now leasing a brand new 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Olive Branch. Located off of 305 and with easy access to Stateline, Lamar and Memphis this home offer the following:



Zoned for highly rated schools

2378 SF

Wood and Tile Flooring

Granite

Full Kitchen Appliance Package

Split Floor Plan

Master Bath With Double Sinks

Tile Surround Shower

Designer Paint



Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 Ex 3



