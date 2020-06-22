6342 Asbury Place

Amenities
Now Leasing 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Olive Branch - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do not do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.
Now leasing a brand new 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Olive Branch. Located off of 305 and with easy access to Stateline, Lamar and Memphis this home offer the following:
Zoned for highly rated schools
2378 SF
Wood and Tile Flooring
Granite
Full Kitchen Appliance Package
Split Floor Plan
Master Bath With Double Sinks
Tile Surround Shower
Designer Paint
Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 Ex 3
(RLNE3921362)