Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

6283 Darwood Drive

6283 Darwood Drive · (901) 244-4453 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6283 Darwood Drive, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6283 Darwood Drive · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2214 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
Now Leasing a Brand New 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch At Stateline - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.

New Construction Home Available in Desoto County. Great Schools!

Move Across Stateline to Desoto County for a brand new 5 bedroom 3 bath home and better schools.

Beautiful new construction home in Desoto County. Conveniently located with easy access to HWY 302, I-55, Lamar, and Memphis. Ideal floor plan offering 2,248 SF hardwood flooring in the living room and hallways. Tile in the kitchen, baths, and laundry room. Granite in the kitchen along with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has coffered ceiling leading to a master bath with separate tub and shower. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with a full bath. Call today for more information and a showing.

901-244-4453 ex 3. Visit our website at www.meridianpropertymanagement.com and click on Available Rentals to register to view this home.

Photos are stock photos. Floor plan is accurate.

(RLNE5812780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6283 Darwood Drive have any available units?
6283 Darwood Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6283 Darwood Drive have?
Some of 6283 Darwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6283 Darwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6283 Darwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6283 Darwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6283 Darwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olive Branch.
Does 6283 Darwood Drive offer parking?
No, 6283 Darwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6283 Darwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6283 Darwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6283 Darwood Drive have a pool?
No, 6283 Darwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6283 Darwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6283 Darwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6283 Darwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6283 Darwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6283 Darwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6283 Darwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
