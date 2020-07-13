/
pet friendly apartments
79 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Flowood, MS
5 Units Available
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
4 Units Available
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,250
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.
4 Units Available
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Flowood
$
17 Units Available
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$740
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1250 sqft
The lifestyle here at Tracewood Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!
2 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,189
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
2 Units Available
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious units with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchens, and private patios/balconies. Community features a pond with a walking path, a hot tub, and tanning facilities. Near Northwest Rankin Middle School.
1 Unit Available
1046 Barnett Bend Circle
1046 Barnett Bend Circle, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1046 Barnett Bend Circle Available 08/07/20 Two Bed / Two Bath House for Rent in Barnett Bend - This great home will be available in early August. It's got a fenced backyard, vaulted ceiling, and has no carpet.
1 Unit Available
1404 Barnett Bend Circle
1404 Barnett Bend Circle, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Great 2 bed/2bath in Brandon!! - This two bed, two bath home is available for rent for $1250 monthly with a security deposit of $1250.
1 Unit Available
716 Whippoorwill Dr
716 Whippoorwill Drive, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 bed, 2 bath for rent in Brandon!! - This 2 bed, 2 bath home for rent is located in Barnett Bend in Brandon, MS. There is a bonus room that could be used as an additional bedroom if needed.
1 Unit Available
41 NORTHTOWN RD
41 Northtown Road, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
Great 2 bed 2 full bath lower level flat (half duplex) Close to everything. wood plank vinyl, no carpet. fireplace, washer dryer connections. small fenced back yard, small storage. Owner maintains yard. Tenant pays electric, water, and gas.
1 Unit Available
3339 Harle Street
3339 Harle Street, Pearl, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,380
2000 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
1 Unit Available
321 Audubon Circle
321 Audubon Circle, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1126 sqft
Barnett Bend- Flowood - 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Barnett Bend on Old Fannin Road. Fresh paint, new floors, Stainless steel range and microwave. Please submit application at www.jacksonmsproperty.
1 Unit Available
101 Bellegrove Lane
101 Bellegrove Lane, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1332 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
1 Unit Available
1408 Pinehurst St
1408 Pinehurst Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 3/2 for Rent in Historic Belhaven! - Now available for rent, this home has been wonderfully updated! It offers three spacious bedrooms, two updated bathrooms, a large open living area, updated kitchen, and so much more.
Results within 5 miles of Flowood
Verified
3 Units Available
Lakeshore Pointe
111 Lakeshore Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,327
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1200 sqft
Lakefront living on the Reservoir in Brandon. Many outdoor opportunities including kayak racks, walking trails, horseshoe and bocce courts, and a boat dock/fishing pier. Semi-private entries.
Verified
13 Units Available
Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,005
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious modern units with faux hardwood flooring, storage rooms, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location near the intersection of Hwy 80 and I-20.
Verified
6 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
761 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,276
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1389 sqft
Just moments from the Ross Barnett Reservoir, Country Club of Jackson and dining along Lake Harbour Drive, this community offers gated access, hot tub, pool, and fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified
19 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Verified
19 Units Available
Arbors at Natchez Trace
715 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,116
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
1100 sqft
Close to the Natchez Trace Parkway and just minutes from prime golfing, dining and shopping venues like the Northpark Mall. Lots of great amenities like outdoor pool, tennis courts, private patios/balconies and resident's clubhouse.
Verified
11 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$510
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$720
1259 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
21 Units Available
Van Mark
6811 Old Canton Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$799
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1366 sqft
Within walking distances of dining and entertainment options. Apartments feature custom bookcase cabinetry, plush carpeting, and wood-burning fireplaces. Large walk-in closets. Private balconies and patios. Open floor plans.
Verified
21 Units Available
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$990
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
$705
800 sqft
8 Bedrooms
$840
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crossings at Ridgewood in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
6 Units Available
Ridgeland Place
879 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,052
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$923
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1214 sqft
Exceptional living in a unique suburban setting–Welcome to Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes! We offer renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ridgeland, MS just a couple of miles north of Jackson.
