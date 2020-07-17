All apartments in St. Joseph
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

1823 S 24th St

1823 South 24th Street · (816) 390-2581
Location

1823 South 24th Street, St. Joseph, MO 64507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 16

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
24th and Jackson is where you’ll find this cozy little two-bedroom, one bath bungalow, an affordable alternative for your “home away from home.”
Fully furnished and with a well-equipped kitchen, towels and bedding. One queen bed and one full.
Refrigerator with water and ice in the door, a gas range, washer and dryer, and smart tv with wi-fi .
All utilities are paid, including internet, trash service and yard maintenance.
$1,400 per month with a $500 deposit.
Verification of employment, credit score and good references required.
Absolutely no smoking or pets on the premises.
Please submit the form on this page or contact NicCer Properties at 816-390-2581 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

