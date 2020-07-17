1823 S 24th St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

24th and Jackson is where you’ll find this cozy little two-bedroom, one bath bungalow, an affordable alternative for your “home away from home.”

Fully furnished and with a well-equipped kitchen, towels and bedding. One queen bed and one full.

Refrigerator with water and ice in the door, a gas range, washer and dryer, and smart tv with wi-fi .

All utilities are paid, including internet, trash service and yard maintenance.

$1,400 per month with a $500 deposit.

Verification of employment, credit score and good references required.

Absolutely no smoking or pets on the premises.

Please submit the form on this page or contact NicCer Properties at 816-390-2581 to learn more.