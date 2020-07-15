All apartments in St. James
422 St Francis A.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

422 St Francis A

422 Saint Francis Ave · (573) 265-6300
Location

422 Saint Francis Ave, St. James, MO 65559

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 422 St Francis A · Avail. now

$485

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
422 St. Francis A, St. James, MO - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Duplex - AVAILABLE SOON - APPLY TODAY!!!

This property is located behind the Veteran's Home in St. James and has approximately 768 square feet, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom with a lot size of 0.24 acres. This property comes with a stove and refrigerator and a washer and dryer hook ups.

NO application fees!
Deposit: $485
Rent: $485

Pet: Possible with Fee

Nearby schools include Lucy Wortham James Elementary School, St. James Middle School, and St. James High School.

Call our office at 573.265.6300 for further details and to set up an appointment to view this home! Showings start 07/01/2020!
**NOTE** All prospective tenants MUST have their applications approved before they may set up a time to view this home. NO EXCEPTIONS.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5317436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

