w/d hookup pet friendly range refrigerator

422 St. Francis A, St. James, MO - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Duplex - AVAILABLE SOON - APPLY TODAY!!!



This property is located behind the Veteran's Home in St. James and has approximately 768 square feet, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom with a lot size of 0.24 acres. This property comes with a stove and refrigerator and a washer and dryer hook ups.



NO application fees!

Deposit: $485

Rent: $485



Pet: Possible with Fee



Nearby schools include Lucy Wortham James Elementary School, St. James Middle School, and St. James High School.



Call our office at 573.265.6300 for further details and to set up an appointment to view this home! Showings start 07/01/2020!

**NOTE** All prospective tenants MUST have their applications approved before they may set up a time to view this home. NO EXCEPTIONS.**



No Cats Allowed



