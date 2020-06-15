18701 Highway 68 N

Amenities

One Bedroom House - Cute & small one bedroom, one bath house. This house is 910 sq ft, with electric A/C and electric water heater. The unit does not have a heater, but the landlord will provide heater in the winter! The windows, roof, kitchen and bathroom all are 5 years old! The hard wood floor was re-done 5 years ago as well. Has a small basement/storage area.

Pets are allowed with a month pet fee.

You can apply online www.acarpm.com, any one over the age of 18 must fill out their own application. Copy of currant ID's and last 3 paycheck stubs.



