Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1713 Forum Dr
1713 Forum Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1713 Forum Drive, Rolla, MO 65401
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled in 2018 - 1st Month Rent $1500.00
Washer/Dryer Hookup
1 Car Garage
(RLNE2155930)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1713 Forum Dr have any available units?
1713 Forum Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rolla, MO
.
What amenities does 1713 Forum Dr have?
Some of 1713 Forum Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1713 Forum Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Forum Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Forum Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Forum Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rolla
.
Does 1713 Forum Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Forum Dr offers parking.
Does 1713 Forum Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Forum Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Forum Dr have a pool?
No, 1713 Forum Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Forum Dr have accessible units?
No, 1713 Forum Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Forum Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 Forum Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 Forum Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 Forum Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
