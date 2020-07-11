/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:26 AM
120 Apartments for rent in Rock Hill, MO with washer-dryer
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rock Hill
2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct
2618 Mcknight Crossing Court, Rock Hill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1400 sqft
This condo is fresh, modern, spacious and unique! - Property Id: 115934 This condo is in amazing "like new" condition. It is fresh, modern, spacious and unique. High ceilings and abundant windows offer a light, bright space.
Results within 1 mile of Rock Hill
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
25 Units Available
Richmond Heights
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,254
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Webster Groves
526 Oak St
526 Oak Street, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
812 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Cozy little home in Webster Groves - Property Id: 145945 Cozy little home in a beautiful neighborhood, right across the street from a great little park and just two minutes from Historical Webster Groves shops and restaurants.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
8731 Eulalie Avenue
8731 Eulalie Avenue, Brentwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
988 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent in the highly desirable City of Brentwood! Enjoy highly rated Brentwood schools in this 2-bedroom and 1-bath home.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
2829 Brazeau Avenue
2829 Brazeau Avenue, Brentwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2096 sqft
Do not miss this luxury rental property located just minutes from Clayton and in highly ranked Brentwood Schools! Follow the covered front porch entry to find the completely updated contemporary open floor plan living space which seamlessly leads in
Results within 5 miles of Rock Hill
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
13 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,408
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified
1 of 88
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,373
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Olivette
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$969
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
977 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
1 Unit Available
Vanguard Heights
10362 Old Olive Street Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,204
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vanguard Heights in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
22 Units Available
Cheltenham
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,353
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,382
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Maplewood
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,322
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
18 Units Available
University City
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,434
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1404 sqft
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
19 Units Available
Clayton
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1143 sqft
Ceylon was designed around your life, providing the convenience of living where you work and play as well as the luxury you deserve in downtown Clayton.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
21 Units Available
Richmond Heights
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Hi-Pointe
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
$
26 Units Available
Clayton
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,690
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,940
1635 sqft
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
10 Units Available
University City
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1040 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Affton
9740 Bexley Station Dr D
9740 Bexley Station Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Affton ground level Condo - Property Id: 111648 Beautiful open floor plan condo has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, double bowl vanity, and a walk-in shower with seating.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Webster Groves
1029 Almont Lane
1029 Almont Ln, Webster Groves, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
beautiful newly remodeled home. Three bedrooms two bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1029-almont-ln-webster-groves-mo-63119-usa/0b139d2f-2aec-4588-b1f0-f7029a7eb3db No Pets Allowed (RLNE5860505)
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
University City
7240 Forsyth
7240 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Huge Forsyth apartment, great for Wash U - Property Id: 80199 This fantastic unit will be available June 1.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hi-Pointe
1215 San Jacinto
1215 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
700 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Duplex With Garage For Rent In the Dogtown Area This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
University City
603 Westgate Avenue
603 Westgate Avenue, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
Unit is currently occupied and will be available for move-in come August 1st. Please adhere to al COVID safety measures when showing, including masks and sanitizer.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hi-Pointe
1214 San Jacinto
1214 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$665
600 sqft
Very Nice 1 Bedroom Duplex For Rent In the Dogtown Area. This very nice duplex has a spacious bedroom and is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.
Similar Pages
Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRock Hill 3 BedroomsRock Hill Apartments with Garage
Rock Hill Apartments with GymRock Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRock Hill Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MOCrestwood, MOGlen Carbon, ILCahokia, ILCollinsville, IL