Apartment List
/
MO
/
pleasant valley
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

115 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pleasant Valley, MO

Finding an apartment in Pleasant Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
24 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$868
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1173 sqft
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Valley
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
11 Units Available
Meadowbrook North
The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave, Gladstone, MO
Studio
$710
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1040 sqft
Unit amenities feature garbage disposal, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court. Located in the North Kansas School District, close to Maplewood Community College.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
21 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,102
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
18 Units Available
Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$741
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
847 sqft
Colonial-style units with air conditioning, all kitchen appliances, hook-up for washer and dryer and extra storage space. Wheelchair-accessible, clubhouse, BBQ area, pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 188

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
5 Units Available
Sherwood Estates
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
850 sqft
Our newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes come in a variety of layouts to accommodate your personal tastes and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 21 at 02:26 PM
14 Units Available
Gashland
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1234 sqft
Comfortable units with wall-to-wall closets, private balconies/patios, and energy-efficient appliances. On-site laundry facilities and a children's playground. Just minutes to Loop 375 and the Patriot Freeway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Glenhaven
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1015 sqft
Units offer residents hardwood floors, walk-in closets and dishwasher. Community includes courtyard, pool, gym and BBQ grill area. Easy access to major highways, including I-35 and I-29.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
10115 North Ditman Avenue
10115 North Ditman Avenue, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2400 sqft
Hunny, STOP THE CAR! This breathtaking 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath is located just off Shoal Creek Parkway and is close to everything you could ever ask for! Right as you walk in the front door you are greeted by a true open concept main level living space.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Gracemor-randolph Corners
7932 Northeast San Rafael Drive
7932 Northeast San Rafael Drive, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
This 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1228 North Withers Road
1228 North Withers Road, Liberty, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2132 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
8338 N Spruce Ave
8338 N Spruce Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
8338 N Spruce Ave Available 08/08/20 Gorgeous Like-New KCMO Townhome-Showings Begin in AUGUST! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8332 N Spruce Ave
8332 North Spruce Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1317 sqft
8332 N Spruce Ave Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Like-New KCMO Townhome-Showings Begin in LATE JULY! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo,

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8908 NE 106th Ter
8908 NE 106th Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10725 N McKinley Ter
10725 N McKinley Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8810 NE 106th St
8810 NE 106th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
211 N. Water Street Unit C
211 North Water Street, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
{211 C} Charming & Fully Renovated 1 Bed Unit + Walking District to Historic Downtown Liberty - So much charm in this one-bedroom apartment located in a fully renovated historic 1900 Liberty Home.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Davidson
5439 N Lydia Ave
5439 North Lydia Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
2025 sqft
5439 N Lydia Ave Available 08/06/20 Lovely Northland Home-Available early AUGUST!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Gracemor-randolph Corners
5388 N Palmer Ave
5388 North Palmer Avenue, Kansas City, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
1301 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON - 5 Bedroom - Beautiful Gracemor Home for Rent! - GORGEOUS AND OVER-SIZED!!! This spacious 5 bedroom house sits on a large lot, boasts a huge kitchen with LOTS of cabinet and counter space, and has a basement with ample storage!

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8813 NE 106th Ter
8813 NE 106th Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8817 NE 107th St
8817 NE 107th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
At Liberty Acres we have some amazing homes available for rent! Our brand new modern homes have beautifully finished interiors and are being delivered now! We are located in Liberty school district and our community offers many great amenities

1 of 20

Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
8620 Northeast 111th Street
8620 NE 111th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1122 sqft
Half off 2nd Full Month Rent with 12 month lease! Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This home has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Ridgefield
7912 North Michigan Avenue
7912 North Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2915 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This home has elegant hardwood floors and a beautiful brick arch in the entryway.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pleasant Valley, MO

Finding an apartment in Pleasant Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MONorth Kansas City, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOParkville, MORoeland Park, KSMission, KS
Merriam, KSPlatte City, MOGrain Valley, MOLansing, KSGreenwood, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOPleasant Hill, MOSpring Hill, KSGardner, KSLouisburg, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City