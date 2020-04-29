1707 HWY C - 2

Amenities
Must pay for ($15) and pass credit /background check. No smoking, no pets. Off-street parking. No prior evictions allowed. Section 8 accepted.
To submit an application for this apartment go to https://championaptsofmissouri.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Wonderful one or two bedroom apartments in a quiet setting. Full kitchen, full bath, off street parking, laundry facitlity. You pay electric with Three Rivers, landlord pays water, trash and sewer. Easy commute to Jefferson City or Linn. This is an apartment for you!