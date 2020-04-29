All apartments in Osage County
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:07 PM

1707 HWY C - 2

1707 Highway C · (573) 698-3903
Location

1707 Highway C, Osage County, MO 65016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Must pay for ($15) and pass credit /background check. No smoking, no pets. Off-street parking. No prior evictions allowed. Section 8 accepted.

To submit an application for this apartment go to https://championaptsofmissouri.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
To see other available apartments to to championaptsofmissouri.managebuilding.com
Wonderful one or two bedroom apartments in a quiet setting. Full kitchen, full bath, off street parking, laundry facitlity. You pay electric with Three Rivers, landlord pays water, trash and sewer. Easy commute to Jefferson City or Linn. This is an apartment for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 HWY C - 2 have any available units?
1707 HWY C - 2 has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1707 HWY C - 2 have?
Some of 1707 HWY C - 2's amenities include parking, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 HWY C - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1707 HWY C - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 HWY C - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1707 HWY C - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osage County.
Does 1707 HWY C - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1707 HWY C - 2 offers parking.
Does 1707 HWY C - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 HWY C - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 HWY C - 2 have a pool?
No, 1707 HWY C - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1707 HWY C - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1707 HWY C - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 HWY C - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 HWY C - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 HWY C - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 HWY C - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
