1707 HWY C - 2

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Must pay for ($15) and pass credit /background check. No smoking, no pets. Off-street parking. No prior evictions allowed. Section 8 accepted.



To submit an application for this apartment go to https://championaptsofmissouri.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

To see other available apartments to to championaptsofmissouri.managebuilding.com

Wonderful one or two bedroom apartments in a quiet setting. Full kitchen, full bath, off street parking, laundry facitlity. You pay electric with Three Rivers, landlord pays water, trash and sewer. Easy commute to Jefferson City or Linn. This is an apartment for you!