46 Studio Apartments for rent in Mehlville, MO

Studio apartments could offer the best of Mehlville living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public tra...

1 Unit Available
Oakville
2901 Union Road
2901 Union Road, Mehlville, MO
Studio
$1,750
8772 sqft
Nice Office building! 3 levels! Great Price! Rare Find! Great Opportunity! Currently used as a doctors office on the first floor, and 2nd floor is occupied by a Chiropractor! 2,900 sq ft on earch of 3 levels! 2 offices upstairs-1 Office
Results within 5 miles of Mehlville

1 Unit Available
St. Louis Hills
4627 Hampton Avenue
4627 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,200
Location! Location! This beautiful office space is the entire second floor in a well maintained building. The main area is a large open space with lots of natural light and gleaming engineered wood floors.

1 Unit Available
Holly Hills
3837 Dover Place
3837 Dover Place, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$795
635 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Beautiful new rental available in South City. This 2nd floor unit with one bedroom and one bath has been completely renovated with new laminate floors, freshly painted, and the bathroom has been updated.

1 Unit Available
Dutchtown
3561 Itaska - 203
3561 Itaska Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$500
500 sqft
This is a Large Studio unit that has a new galley kitchen and separate breakfast nook, newly painted, with separate bathroom. You get water, trash, sewer, and free WI-FI with coin laundry in building. Plenty of closet space for storage.

1 Unit Available
Princeton Heights
5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard
5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$2,500
3669 sqft
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY!!!! Well maintained, freestanding, 3,669 sqft building w/ great visibility & high traffic throughout the day! The potential for this space is infinite, retail, office, showroom etc..

1 Unit Available
Princeton Heights
6931 Gravois Avenue
6931 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$5,188
4447 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STRIKING Turn Key Restaurant For LEASE * Everything you need for INSTANT SUCCESS including use/ownership of owners Website, Social Media, Phone #...

1 Unit Available
Southampton
4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard
4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$2,850
4000 sqft
Fantastic location for your South city business with 4000 sq ft zone F retail! This large building was a beauty supply outlet.

1 Unit Available
Concord
11310 Concord Village Avenue
11310 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
Studio
$1,200
850 sqft
Great location near intersection of Tesson Ferry and Lindbergh Rd. For lease. Monthly lease rate $1200. plus first month FREE ! This property is a HIGH visibility, HIGH traffic location.

1 Unit Available
St. Louis Hills
6974 Chippewa
6974 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$3,200
5901 sqft
Multiple size offices available in this St. Louis Hills building. High traffic, visible location! Offices range from 140-285 SF. Lease one, or multiple, 12 offices to choose from. Includes private front and rear entry and lavatory.
Results within 10 miles of Mehlville
128 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
514 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
7 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Park 44
4444 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$855
420 sqft
This community's apartments feature design cabinetry and wine racks. Heat and air conditioning included in rent. Residents have an on-site laundry facility and cookout area. Minutes from Highway 40 and Forest Park.
15 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$601
480 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
8 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,301
613 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
8 Units Available
Compton Heights Historic District
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,124
532 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Convent Gardens
4497 Pershing Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$899
434 sqft
At Convent Gardens, we know that your home is more than just your apartment.
10 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Residences at Forest Park
4910 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,320
625 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
24 Units Available
Cheltenham
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,392
575 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
23 Units Available
Clayton
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,350
511 sqft
Echoing a stylish alternative to the ordinary, this boutique apartment community presents a chic suburb with an urban flair.
Contact for Availability
Soulard Historic District
The Soulard Market Lofts
1531 S 8th Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$885
681 sqft
Welcome to Soulard Market Loft Apartments! We offer inviting, loft-style apartments in a converted, five-story former warehouse, conveniently located next to the "Historic Soulard Farmer's Market" in the heart of Soulard.
53 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,005
416 sqft
Convenient to Washington University Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Contemporary apartments with wall-to-wall carpets and extra storage. Community offers a rooftop sundeck with Forest Park views. Off-street and garage parking available.
52 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,090
441 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community offers gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and I-64.
15 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Hawthorne Apartments
4475 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$802
486 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood committed to preserving a century-old history and maintaining a sense of privacy and sophistication.
11 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$893
550 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St.
22 Units Available
Richmond Heights
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,284
572 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Mehlville, MO

Studio apartments could offer the best of Mehlville living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Mehlville during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

