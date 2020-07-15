All apartments in Jefferson City
4067 Westminister Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

4067 Westminister Drive

4067 Westminister Drive · (573) 659-8500
Location

4067 Westminister Drive, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4067 Westminister Drive · Avail. now

$1,375

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$1,375 - 4Bed/3.5Bath, Home, Corner Lot - On the main level of the home, you will find one of the master suites, the kitchen (with stainless steel appliances!), living room, over-sized two car garage, the main laundry room, under-the-stairs storage, and a half bath. The downstairs master suite boasts a walk-in closet, double sink vanity, and a tiled shower.
Up the stairs, you will find the second master suite, family room, two other bedrooms, an additional laundry room (for stacking units), a full bath, and access to the covered patio and backyard. The upstairs master suite boasts a recessed ceiling, walk-in closet, and a double sink vanity.

(RLNE4623089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4067 Westminister Drive have any available units?
4067 Westminister Drive has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4067 Westminister Drive have?
Some of 4067 Westminister Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4067 Westminister Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4067 Westminister Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4067 Westminister Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4067 Westminister Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson City.
Does 4067 Westminister Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4067 Westminister Drive offers parking.
Does 4067 Westminister Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4067 Westminister Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4067 Westminister Drive have a pool?
No, 4067 Westminister Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4067 Westminister Drive have accessible units?
No, 4067 Westminister Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4067 Westminister Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4067 Westminister Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4067 Westminister Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4067 Westminister Drive has units with air conditioning.
