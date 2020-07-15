4067 Westminister Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

$1,375 - 4Bed/3.5Bath, Home, Corner Lot - On the main level of the home, you will find one of the master suites, the kitchen (with stainless steel appliances!), living room, over-sized two car garage, the main laundry room, under-the-stairs storage, and a half bath. The downstairs master suite boasts a walk-in closet, double sink vanity, and a tiled shower.

Up the stairs, you will find the second master suite, family room, two other bedrooms, an additional laundry room (for stacking units), a full bath, and access to the covered patio and backyard. The upstairs master suite boasts a recessed ceiling, walk-in closet, and a double sink vanity.



(RLNE4623089)