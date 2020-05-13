206 John Street - B.

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal range oven refrigerator

**Available Now** Beautiful two bedroom and one bathroom duplex in Jefferson City, MO is located on a peaceful street. The cute and cozy kitchen includes an oven/stove, disposal, and refrigerator. Washer and dryer hookups are located in the downstairs basement. Tenant pays all utilities. The landlord will take care of the lawn but tenant is responsible for snow/ice removal. We do require a credit score of 620 or above and that the rent is no more than 30% of your income. We also run a criminal background check.