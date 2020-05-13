All apartments in Jefferson City
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:47 AM

206 John Street - B

206 John Street · (573) 896-1079
Location

206 John Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
**Available Now** Beautiful two bedroom and one bathroom duplex in Jefferson City, MO is located on a peaceful street. The cute and cozy kitchen includes an oven/stove, disposal, and refrigerator. Washer and dryer hookups are located in the downstairs basement. Tenant pays all utilities. The landlord will take care of the lawn but tenant is responsible for snow/ice removal. We do require a credit score of 620 or above and that the rent is no more than 30% of your income. We also run a criminal background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 206 John Street - B have any available units?
206 John Street - B has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 John Street - B have?
Some of 206 John Street - B's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 John Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
206 John Street - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 John Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 206 John Street - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson City.
Does 206 John Street - B offer parking?
No, 206 John Street - B does not offer parking.
Does 206 John Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 John Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 John Street - B have a pool?
No, 206 John Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 206 John Street - B have accessible units?
No, 206 John Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 206 John Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 John Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 John Street - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 John Street - B does not have units with air conditioning.

