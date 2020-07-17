All apartments in Jefferson City
Jefferson City, MO
114 Tomahawk Road
114 Tomahawk Road

114 Tomahawk Road · No Longer Available
Location

114 Tomahawk Road, Jefferson City, MO 65101

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**Available Now** Built in 1990, this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and 1 car garage home is located on east side of Jefferson City. This home boasts an eat-kitchen kitchen with access to back patio. The kitchen includes an oven/stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. The washer/dryer hook-ups are located in the closet right off the kitchen. We do require a credit score of 620 or above and that the rent is no more than 30% of your income. We also run a criminal background check. Cat possible. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Landlord will cover lawn-care!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

How much should you be paying for rent?

