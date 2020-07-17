114 Tomahawk Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

**Available Now** Built in 1990, this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and 1 car garage home is located on east side of Jefferson City. This home boasts an eat-kitchen kitchen with access to back patio. The kitchen includes an oven/stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. The washer/dryer hook-ups are located in the closet right off the kitchen. We do require a credit score of 620 or above and that the rent is no more than 30% of your income. We also run a criminal background check. Cat possible. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Landlord will cover lawn-care!