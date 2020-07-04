All apartments in Jefferson City
1128 East High Street - D
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:54 AM

1128 East High Street - D

1128 East High Street · (573) 587-4178
Location

1128 East High Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101
Downtown Jefferson City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Freshly painted 2 bed 1 bath apartment near downtown Jefferson City. This apartment is conveniently located near downtown Jefferson City and is in walking distance to Prison Brews, The Mission, shops, parks & schools. This apartment has something to offer everyone!

Water, sewage, trash, and yard maintenance included in the rent.

Requirements:
Must earn 3x rent (monthly)
No previous evictions
Minimum credit score of 600
$30 application fee (application fee includes background and credit check)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 East High Street - D have any available units?
1128 East High Street - D has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1128 East High Street - D currently offering any rent specials?
1128 East High Street - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 East High Street - D pet-friendly?
No, 1128 East High Street - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson City.
Does 1128 East High Street - D offer parking?
No, 1128 East High Street - D does not offer parking.
Does 1128 East High Street - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 East High Street - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 East High Street - D have a pool?
No, 1128 East High Street - D does not have a pool.
Does 1128 East High Street - D have accessible units?
No, 1128 East High Street - D does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 East High Street - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 East High Street - D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 East High Street - D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 East High Street - D does not have units with air conditioning.
