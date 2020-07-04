1128 East High Street - D

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Freshly painted 2 bed 1 bath apartment near downtown Jefferson City. This apartment is conveniently located near downtown Jefferson City and is in walking distance to Prison Brews, The Mission, shops, parks & schools. This apartment has something to offer everyone!



Water, sewage, trash, and yard maintenance included in the rent.



Requirements:

Must earn 3x rent (monthly)

No previous evictions

Minimum credit score of 600

$30 application fee (application fee includes background and credit check)