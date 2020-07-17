All apartments in Jefferson City
1111 Jefferson St. C
1111 Jefferson St. C

1111 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Jefferson Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101
Downtown Jefferson City

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment Close to Downtown - Property Id: 122013

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located close to downtown. The apartment is located on the top level of a tri-plex and has been recently updated. Updates include new windows, remodeled kitchen, new cabinets, new appliances, and fresh paint. No pets allowed, credit and background check required with a $35 application fee per applocant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122013
Property Id 122013

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5865670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Jefferson St. C have any available units?
1111 Jefferson St. C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson City, MO.
What amenities does 1111 Jefferson St. C have?
Some of 1111 Jefferson St. C's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Jefferson St. C currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Jefferson St. C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Jefferson St. C pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Jefferson St. C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson City.
Does 1111 Jefferson St. C offer parking?
No, 1111 Jefferson St. C does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Jefferson St. C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Jefferson St. C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Jefferson St. C have a pool?
No, 1111 Jefferson St. C does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Jefferson St. C have accessible units?
No, 1111 Jefferson St. C does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Jefferson St. C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Jefferson St. C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Jefferson St. C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Jefferson St. C does not have units with air conditioning.
