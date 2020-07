Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

For Rent- 5 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom home, split level. Kitchen has cambria quarts countertops, 3 bedrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms in the finished basement. The house has a large back deck and a storage shed. Owner is putting in solar panels soon.Tenants subject approved credit application. $35 application fee per occupant over the age of 18. No Pets allowed. Call office for application information.