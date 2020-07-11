All apartments in Columbia
District Flats

127 S 8th St · (573) 240-8578
Location

127 S 8th St, Columbia, MO 65201
Downtown Columbia

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 523 sqft

Unit 516 · Avail. now

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208-B · Avail. now

$419

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 308 D · Avail. now

$419

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 308 C · Avail. now

$419

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from District Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
game room
green community
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
yoga
Standing 6 stories tall, we rise above the competition when it comes to premium housing and amenities for apartments near Mizzou. Whether youre looking for a quiet room to study, or a game room to shoot some pool, District Flats has it all. Enjoy unlimited access to our onsite fitness center, yoga studio, movie theatre room, and cyber caf. Invite your friends to hangout, grill out, or sit out by the fire on our beautiful terrace overlooking Locust St. and campus.\n\nOur Columbia, MO apartments are fully furnished with an in-unit washer and dryer, TV, granite countertops, private bath for each bedroom, and unique secure underground parking for your bike, scooter, and car.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5 months, 10 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant (Waived)
Deposit: $500 Per Applicant (Waived)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: $140 Per month, Limited Space!.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does District Flats have any available units?
District Flats has 15 units available starting at $419 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does District Flats have?
Some of District Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is District Flats currently offering any rent specials?
District Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is District Flats pet-friendly?
No, District Flats is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does District Flats offer parking?
Yes, District Flats offers parking.
Does District Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, District Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does District Flats have a pool?
No, District Flats does not have a pool.
Does District Flats have accessible units?
Yes, District Flats has accessible units.
Does District Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, District Flats has units with dishwashers.
