Amenities
Standing 6 stories tall, we rise above the competition when it comes to premium housing and amenities for apartments near Mizzou. Whether youre looking for a quiet room to study, or a game room to shoot some pool, District Flats has it all. Enjoy unlimited access to our onsite fitness center, yoga studio, movie theatre room, and cyber caf. Invite your friends to hangout, grill out, or sit out by the fire on our beautiful terrace overlooking Locust St. and campus.\n\nOur Columbia, MO apartments are fully furnished with an in-unit washer and dryer, TV, granite countertops, private bath for each bedroom, and unique secure underground parking for your bike, scooter, and car.