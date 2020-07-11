Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr laundry alarm system bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse coffee bar community garden conference room e-payments fire pit game room green community internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

Standing 6 stories tall, we rise above the competition when it comes to premium housing and amenities for apartments near Mizzou. Whether youre looking for a quiet room to study, or a game room to shoot some pool, District Flats has it all. Enjoy unlimited access to our onsite fitness center, yoga studio, movie theatre room, and cyber caf. Invite your friends to hangout, grill out, or sit out by the fire on our beautiful terrace overlooking Locust St. and campus.



Our Columbia, MO apartments are fully furnished with an in-unit washer and dryer, TV, granite countertops, private bath for each bedroom, and unique secure underground parking for your bike, scooter, and car.