Last updated July 13 2020

15 Apartments for rent in Columbia, MO with pool

Last updated July 13
16 Units Available
Shelter
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$619
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$659
720 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Last updated July 13
$
6 Units Available
White Gate
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$566
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$607
954 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Last updated July 13
$
5 Units Available
Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$622
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$634
752 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Last updated July 13
$
6 Units Available
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$618
717 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Last updated July 13
$
15 Units Available
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$929
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1331 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Vanderveen Crossing
4005 Treetop Ln
4005 Tree Top Lane, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1584 sqft
4005 Treetop Ln Available 09/10/20 Wonderful 3 Bed 2 bath House with Neighborhood Pool - Quiet low traffic location within walking distance to neighborhood pool. Spacious fenced in backyard, large covered patio & nicely landscaped.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Grindstone - Rock Quarry
1715 Telluride Lane
1715 Telluride Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1233 sqft
1715 Telluride Lane Available 08/19/20 Pet Friendly Townhome in Great Location! - This 3 bed, 2 bath townhome is nestled in a cul-de-sac off south Rock Quarry Road.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Vanderveen Crossing
4009 Snowy Owl
4009 Snowy Owl Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
4009 Snowy Owl Available 07/27/20 Large Duplex in Vanderveen - Come home to the 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath property in the popular Vanderveen Subdivision and gain access to the amenities that this amazing subdivision has to offer including a community pool,

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Vanderveen Crossing
4006 Snowy Owl Drive
4006 Snowy Owl Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$995
1446 sqft
4006 Snowy Owl Drive Available 07/20/20 Vanderveen Duplex - Come home to the 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath property in the popular Vanderveen Subdivision and gain access to the amenities that this amazing subdivision has to offer including a community pool,

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302
3800 Saddlebrook Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$800
1135 sqft
3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302 Available 08/10/20 Main Level 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo! - Great main level 3 bedroom 2 bath located in the Spencer's Crest community. This property features a large living room with nice sized eat in kitchen.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Vanderveen Crossing
4007 Snowy Owl
4007 Snowy Owl Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
4007 Snowy Owl Available 07/27/20 Large Duplex in Vanderveen - Come home to the 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath property in the popular Vanderveen Subdivision and gain access to the amenities that this amazing subdivision has to offer including a community pool,

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Vanderveen Crossing
4002 Snowy Owl
4002 Snowy Owl Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4002 Snowy Owl Available 08/01/20 Large duplex in Vanderveen - Come home to the 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath property in the popular Vanderveen Subdivision and gain access to the amenities that this amazing subdivision has to offer including a community pool,

Last updated July 19
1 Unit Available
Grindstone - Rock Quarry
1715 Telluride Lane
1715 Telluride Ln, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
1233 sqft
1715 Telluride Lane Available 08/01/19 MOVE IN SPECIALS! Pet Friendly Townhome in Great Location! - *OFFERING $25 OFF FIRST 3 MONTHS FOR A LIMITED TIME!* This 3 bed, 2 bath townhome is nestled in a cul-de-sac off south Rock Quarry Road.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
104 E. Green Meadows Rd., Apt 16
104 East Green Meadows Road, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
Cozy & quiet 2 bedroom 1 bath condo off of South Providence & E. Green Meadows - Upper level unit Deck Condo pool access Washer/Dryer included Small, approved pet would be considered. **$250 (refundable) pet deposit would be due at lease signing.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Vanderveen Crossing
4000 Snowy Owl
4000 Snowy Owl Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4000 Snowy Owl Available 08/01/20 Large duplex in Vanderveen - Come home to the 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath property in the popular Vanderveen Subdivision and gain access to the amenities that this amazing subdivision has to offer including a community pool,

July 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Columbia rent trends were flat over the past month

Columbia rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbia stand at $576 for a one-bedroom apartment and $729 for a two-bedroom. Columbia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Missouri

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Columbia, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Missouri, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, St. Peters is the most expensive of all Missouri's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,213; of the 10 largest Missouri cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with St. Peters experiencing the fastest growth (+3.4%).
    • Springfield, Blue Springs, and Independence have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.6%, 1.3%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Columbia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Columbia has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Columbia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbia's median two-bedroom rent of $729 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Columbia remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Columbia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

