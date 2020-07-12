Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:40 PM

55 Apartments for rent in Columbia, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Columbia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...
Verified

1 of 17

Shelter
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St, Columbia, MO
16 Units Available
Shelter
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$619
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$659
720 sqft
1 Bedroom
$619
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$659
720 sqft
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
White Gate
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$566
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$607
954 sqft
1 Bedroom
$566
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$607
954 sqft
Verified

1 of 16

Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway, Columbia, MO
$
6 Units Available
Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$622
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$634
752 sqft
1 Bedroom
$622
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$634
752 sqft
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$618
717 sqft
1 Bedroom
$575
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$618
717 sqft
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$929
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1331 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1331 sqft
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated May 28 at 09:19pm
15 Units Available
Downtown Columbia
District Flats
127 S 8th St, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$419
868 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$419
868 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A six-story community just minutes from Mizzou. On-site grill area, cyber cafe, theater room and yoga studio. Fully furnished apartments available. Features include in-unit washers and dryers and underground parking.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
103 West Parkway Drive
103 West Parkway Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2800 sqft
Beautiful Home in Central Columbia's Park HIll Neighborhood - This unique single family, 2800 square feet, 3 bedroom 4 bath 1940's home is a must see. It has been well maintained with lots of extras you don't normally find in a rental home.

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodrail
1510 Woodrail Ave.
1510 Woodrail Avenue, Columbia, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3413 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3413 sqft
1510 Woodrail Ave. Available 08/10/20 Spectacular 5 Bed 3 Bath With Amazing View Of Number 9 Fairway at CCMO! - Spacious home with an amazing view of Number 9 Fairway at CCMO.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Hills
1503 Bodie
1503 Bodie Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$885
1402 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$885
1402 sqft
1503 Bodie Available 08/31/20 Affordable 4 Bedroom Duplex - This wonderful floorplan offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The large living/dining area leads into a spacious kitchen with laundry closet.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Hills
1415 Greensboro Dr
1415 Greensboro Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$950
1402 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$950
1402 sqft
1415 Greensboro Dr Available 09/01/20 4 Bedroom Duplex in Northwest - This wonderful floorplan offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The large living/dining area leads into a spacious kitchen with laundry closet.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Douglass Park
117 W. Worley
117 West Worley Street, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
672 sqft
Cute Little 2 Bedroom Downtown! Available Now! - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with great curb appeal, a spacious master bedroom, living room, great back yard area/parking lot, and washer/dryer included!. Brand new paint and flooring.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101
5315 Pebble Beach Dr, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
5315 Pebble Beach Dr.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Vanderveen Crossing
4005 Treetop Ln
4005 Tree Top Lane, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1584 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1584 sqft
4005 Treetop Ln Available 09/10/20 Wonderful 3 Bed 2 bath House with Neighborhood Pool - Quiet low traffic location within walking distance to neighborhood pool. Spacious fenced in backyard, large covered patio & nicely landscaped.

1 of 23

2000 Allen Ln
2000 Allen Lane, Columbia, MO
1 Unit Available
2000 Allen Ln
2000 Allen Lane, Columbia, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
3021 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
3021 sqft
Wonderful large home in the heart of Columbia - Nice large home surrounded by woods located only minutes from everything. Nice hardwood floors, large deck and great yard. Large living room. kitchen with lots of storage and electric stove.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
113 Crestmere
113 Crestmere Avenue, Columbia, MO
Studio
$600
600 sqft
Studio
$600
600 sqft
This basement level studio apartment includes a complete kitchen, full bathroom, off street parking, shared laundry (not coin opp) and storage area. No dogs, but would allow a cat.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Douglass Park
414 N. Eighth St.
414 North 8th Street, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 bedroom house near Columbia College - Walk downtown! Hardwood Floors W/D Hookups Off-Street Parking Pets Accepted (RLNE4643540)

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
27 E Stewart Rd
27 East Stewart Road, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2374 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2374 sqft
Nice 4 Bedroom House on Stewart! - Nice 4 bedroom house just steps from campus and downtown. This house features hardwood floors, large kitchen with an electric stove and lots of storage. Just $300 per bedroom! Nice sized bedrooms and w/d hookups.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Benton - Stephens
1509 E. Walnut Street
1509 East Walnut Street, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1886 sqft
1509 E.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Campus
1407 Bass Ave.
1407 Bass Avenue, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1407 Bass Ave. Available 08/01/20 4 bed/2 bath home available Fall 2020 - Large home near Campus & downtown with two kitchens. Off-Street Parking Large Back Yard W/D hook-ups (RLNE3262365)

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
White Gate
1505 Sylvan Ln
1505 Sylvan Lane, Columbia, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,025
1992 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$1,025
1992 sqft
1505 Sylvan Ln Available 08/10/20 5 Bedroom 2.5 Bath House With Two Kitchens! - Check out this spacious 5 bedroom house that features two full kitchens, two living rooms and bonus room in the basement.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Benton - Stephens
213 Melbourne St.
213 Melbourne Street, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Large 3 Bed/2 Bath House in Benton-Stephens. Steps from Stephens College! - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath house one block from Stephens College, minutes from Mizzou, Columbia College, and Downtown.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Hills
1320 Brown School Rd.
1320 East Brown School Road, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$975
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$975
1603 sqft
Affordable 4 Bedroom Townhouse - Spacious 4-bed/2-bath condo, main-floor master, 3 large bedrooms upstairs. Two-car garage Directions: Take Rangeline(Hwy 763) North make right on Brown School Road one block.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2400 Churchill Ct.
2400 Churchill Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$885
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$885
885 sqft
2400 Churchill Ct. - 2409 Churchill Ct. Available 08/05/20 Large 3bed/2bath duplexes. Wonderfully maintained, just south of Downtown Columbia - YouTube Video Walkthrough - https://www.youtube.

1 of 17

1004 Clayton
1004 Clayton Street, Columbia, MO
1 Unit Available
1004 Clayton
1004 Clayton Street, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$630
2 Bedrooms
$630
1004 Clayton Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom house in Central Columbia - House with hardwood floors Central Location Off West Blvd Large Yard Garage Pets Accepted (RLNE4840934)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Columbia, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Columbia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

