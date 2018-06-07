All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 5728 Pergola Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MO
/
5728 Pergola Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

5728 Pergola Dr

5728 Pergola Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5728 Pergola Drive, Columbia, MO 65201
Old Hawthorne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This impeccably-maintained condo sits cozily on the ground floor of the highly sought-after Arbor Falls Condominium building. The open concept and split bedroom design ensure quiet and spacious comfort. Stunning hardwood floors and custom shutters in the living room are sure to impress as you step through the tiled foyer. The kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, double oven, plenty of cabinet space, and breakfast bar. In the light-filled master ensuite you'll find granite dual vanities, jetted tub, tiled shower, and walk-in closet. Guests in the second bedroom will appreciate the walk-in closet and natural light. The oversized garage offers ample storage space. Enjoy coffee on the covered patio! W/D, water, sewer, and trash removal included! Tenant must maintain a minimum-level social membership to the Club at Old Hawthorne (currently $70/mo).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5728 Pergola Dr have any available units?
5728 Pergola Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MO.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5728 Pergola Dr have?
Some of 5728 Pergola Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5728 Pergola Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5728 Pergola Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5728 Pergola Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5728 Pergola Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5728 Pergola Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5728 Pergola Dr does offer parking.
Does 5728 Pergola Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5728 Pergola Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5728 Pergola Dr have a pool?
No, 5728 Pergola Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5728 Pergola Dr have accessible units?
No, 5728 Pergola Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5728 Pergola Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5728 Pergola Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District Flats
127 S 8th St
Columbia, MO 65201
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr
Columbia, MO 65202
Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway
Columbia, MO 65203
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln
Columbia, MO 65203
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St
Columbia, MO 65203
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr
Columbia, MO 65201

Similar Pages

Columbia 2 BedroomsColumbia Apartments with Parking
Columbia Apartments with PoolColumbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jefferson City, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

White Gate
Downtown Columbia

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Missouri-Columbia