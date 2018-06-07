5728 Pergola Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This impeccably-maintained condo sits cozily on the ground floor of the highly sought-after Arbor Falls Condominium building. The open concept and split bedroom design ensure quiet and spacious comfort. Stunning hardwood floors and custom shutters in the living room are sure to impress as you step through the tiled foyer. The kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, double oven, plenty of cabinet space, and breakfast bar. In the light-filled master ensuite you'll find granite dual vanities, jetted tub, tiled shower, and walk-in closet. Guests in the second bedroom will appreciate the walk-in closet and natural light. The oversized garage offers ample storage space. Enjoy coffee on the covered patio! W/D, water, sewer, and trash removal included! Tenant must maintain a minimum-level social membership to the Club at Old Hawthorne (currently $70/mo).