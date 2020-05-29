Amenities

5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101 Available 08/14/20 Furnished Two Bedroom Condo Including 3-D Television! Available August 14th!!! - This lovely 2 bedroom main level condo features ceramic tile, all major appliances, and comes fully furnished in all but one bedroom! Kitchen appliances are black in color and modern, featuring an above-range microwave and a side-by-side refrigerator/freezer with ice-maker. The main-living area is open and inviting, offering great space for entertaining! There is a one car detached garage with attic storage as well as a reserved parking space only a few steps away from your patio and main entrances!



Contact us today to set up your private showing!! 573.449.2558

JacobsPropertyManagement.com



School District: Shepard Blvd. Elementary, Oakland Middle, and Battle High.



**Sorry, NO Pets and NO Undergrads!!**



*This is a Smoke-Free Property*



No Pets Allowed



