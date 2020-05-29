All apartments in Columbia
5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101

5315 Pebble Beach Dr · (573) 449-2558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5315 Pebble Beach Dr, Columbia, MO 65201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101 Available 08/14/20 Furnished Two Bedroom Condo Including 3-D Television! Available August 14th!!! - This lovely 2 bedroom main level condo features ceramic tile, all major appliances, and comes fully furnished in all but one bedroom! Kitchen appliances are black in color and modern, featuring an above-range microwave and a side-by-side refrigerator/freezer with ice-maker. The main-living area is open and inviting, offering great space for entertaining! There is a one car detached garage with attic storage as well as a reserved parking space only a few steps away from your patio and main entrances!

Contact us today to set up your private showing!! 573.449.2558
JacobsPropertyManagement.com

School District: Shepard Blvd. Elementary, Oakland Middle, and Battle High.

**Sorry, NO Pets and NO Undergrads!!**

*This is a Smoke-Free Property*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2227186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101 have any available units?
5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101 have?
Some of 5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101 currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101 pet-friendly?
No, 5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101 offer parking?
Yes, 5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101 does offer parking.
Does 5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101 have a pool?
No, 5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101 does not have a pool.
Does 5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101 have accessible units?
No, 5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
