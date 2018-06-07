4701 Dehaven Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Adorable 3 bedroom home - Move into this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home. You have a nice sized living room as well as kitchen and separate dining area. This is a split bedroom design and the master has its own private bath and walk in closet. Off the garage is a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Backyard has a patio off the dining area.



(RLNE5796794)