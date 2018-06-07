All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 4701 Dehaven Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MO
/
4701 Dehaven Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

4701 Dehaven Dr

4701 Dehaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4701 Dehaven Drive, Columbia, MO 65202

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bedroom home - Move into this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home. You have a nice sized living room as well as kitchen and separate dining area. This is a split bedroom design and the master has its own private bath and walk in closet. Off the garage is a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Backyard has a patio off the dining area.

(RLNE5796794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 Dehaven Dr have any available units?
4701 Dehaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MO.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4701 Dehaven Dr have?
Some of 4701 Dehaven Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 Dehaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4701 Dehaven Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 Dehaven Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4701 Dehaven Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4701 Dehaven Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4701 Dehaven Dr does offer parking.
Does 4701 Dehaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4701 Dehaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 Dehaven Dr have a pool?
No, 4701 Dehaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4701 Dehaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 4701 Dehaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 Dehaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4701 Dehaven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District Flats
127 S 8th St
Columbia, MO 65201
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln
Columbia, MO 65203
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr
Columbia, MO 65201
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr
Columbia, MO 65202
Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway
Columbia, MO 65203
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St
Columbia, MO 65203

Similar Pages

Columbia 2 BedroomsColumbia Apartments with Parking
Columbia Apartments with PoolColumbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jefferson City, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

White Gate
Downtown Columbia

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Missouri-Columbia