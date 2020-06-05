Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

411 N. 9th St. Available 08/01/20 Large House in the Middle of Downtown! $500 Per Person Group of 4 -

Available August 1st!



Down the street from Columbia College, minutes away from Mizzou!

Less than a 5 minute walk to Fieldhouse/Willies, Harpos, etc!



Please apply at www.rentshop.info



Large 4 bed Downtown! This beautiful original 1910 house has tons of original character, from the hardwood floors and 9ft ceilings, to the front porch and staircase. There are many updates to the house to allow for more efficient living such as new windows, siding, hvac, etc.

The house has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level, and 2 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. The basement is unfinished with the utilities and washer/dryer. Fenced backyard, driveway, and front porch make this a great house for outdoor living downtown!



Contact RentShop for more info and check out our website for more homes!



Website: www.RentShop.info

Phone: (573) 447-9976

Email: ryan.RentShop@gmail.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3614558)