Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

411 N. 9th St.

411 North 9th Street · (773) 726-3265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 North 9th Street, Columbia, MO 65201
Douglass Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 411 N. 9th St. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
411 N. 9th St. Available 08/01/20 Large House in the Middle of Downtown! $500 Per Person Group of 4 -
Available August 1st!

Down the street from Columbia College, minutes away from Mizzou!
Less than a 5 minute walk to Fieldhouse/Willies, Harpos, etc!

Please apply at www.rentshop.info

Large 4 bed Downtown! This beautiful original 1910 house has tons of original character, from the hardwood floors and 9ft ceilings, to the front porch and staircase. There are many updates to the house to allow for more efficient living such as new windows, siding, hvac, etc.
The house has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level, and 2 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. The basement is unfinished with the utilities and washer/dryer. Fenced backyard, driveway, and front porch make this a great house for outdoor living downtown!

Contact RentShop for more info and check out our website for more homes!

Website: www.RentShop.info
Phone: (573) 447-9976
Email: ryan.RentShop@gmail.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3614558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 N. 9th St. have any available units?
411 N. 9th St. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 N. 9th St. have?
Some of 411 N. 9th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 N. 9th St. currently offering any rent specials?
411 N. 9th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 N. 9th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 N. 9th St. is pet friendly.
Does 411 N. 9th St. offer parking?
No, 411 N. 9th St. does not offer parking.
Does 411 N. 9th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 N. 9th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 N. 9th St. have a pool?
No, 411 N. 9th St. does not have a pool.
Does 411 N. 9th St. have accessible units?
No, 411 N. 9th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 411 N. 9th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 N. 9th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
