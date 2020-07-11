Amenities

1510 Woodrail Ave. Available 08/10/20 Spectacular 5 Bed 3 Bath With Amazing View Of Number 9 Fairway at CCMO! - Spacious home with an amazing view of Number 9 Fairway at CCMO. Very large rooms with fireplace in upstairs living room and downstairs family room. Open kitchen, three seasons room, wine cellar, wet bar, hot tub room, sauna cedar closet, and exercise room. Updated flooring, fixtures, cabinets and appliances. Attached garage, washer & dryer and lawncare are included. No Pets.



