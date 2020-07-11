All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 1510 Woodrail Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MO
/
1510 Woodrail Ave.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

1510 Woodrail Ave.

1510 Woodrail Avenue · (573) 228-9022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1510 Woodrail Avenue, Columbia, MO 65203
Woodrail

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1510 Woodrail Ave. · Avail. Aug 10

$2,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3413 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
1510 Woodrail Ave. Available 08/10/20 Spectacular 5 Bed 3 Bath With Amazing View Of Number 9 Fairway at CCMO! - Spacious home with an amazing view of Number 9 Fairway at CCMO. Very large rooms with fireplace in upstairs living room and downstairs family room. Open kitchen, three seasons room, wine cellar, wet bar, hot tub room, sauna cedar closet, and exercise room. Updated flooring, fixtures, cabinets and appliances. Attached garage, washer & dryer and lawncare are included. No Pets.

To apply for this property or view other available properties please visit www.modernpropertygroups.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5166495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Woodrail Ave. have any available units?
1510 Woodrail Ave. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Woodrail Ave. have?
Some of 1510 Woodrail Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Woodrail Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Woodrail Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Woodrail Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1510 Woodrail Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 1510 Woodrail Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Woodrail Ave. offers parking.
Does 1510 Woodrail Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 Woodrail Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Woodrail Ave. have a pool?
No, 1510 Woodrail Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Woodrail Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1510 Woodrail Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Woodrail Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Woodrail Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1510 Woodrail Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway
Columbia, MO 65203
District Flats
127 S 8th St
Columbia, MO 65201
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln
Columbia, MO 65203
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr
Columbia, MO 65202
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St
Columbia, MO 65203
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr
Columbia, MO 65201

Similar Pages

Columbia 2 BedroomsColumbia Apartments with Parking
Columbia Apartments with PoolsColumbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jefferson City, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

White Gate
Downtown Columbia

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Missouri-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity