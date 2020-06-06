1202 Park Ave. Unit B

Amenities
3 Bed 1 Bath Downtown! - 3 Bed 1 Bath updated basement apartment.
Parking lot included in the back of the home! Available August 1st, 2019!
Located at 1202 Park Ave Columbia, Mo 65201 - right behind the Wilsons downtown - you are a short walk to all 3 campuses and an even shorter walk to all of the bars and restaurants!
Address: 1202 Park Ave Columbia, Mo 65201
Available August 1st, 2019!
Rent: $1500
Security Deposit: $1500
Pet friendly!
Parking is included.
Appliances included.
Looking for a place with 6 bedrooms? See our combined listing for both this lower unit and the upper unit!
Contact RentShop for more information and check out our website for more homes/apartments for rent!
Please apply at www.rentshop.info
Website: www.RentShop.info
Phone: (573) 447-9976
Email: ryan.RentShop@gmail.com
