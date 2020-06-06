All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 1202 Park Ave. Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MO
/
1202 Park Ave. Unit B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1202 Park Ave. Unit B

1202 Park Ave · (773) 726-3265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1202 Park Ave, Columbia, MO 65201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1202 Park Ave. Unit B · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bed 1 Bath Downtown! - 3 Bed 1 Bath updated basement apartment.
Parking lot included in the back of the home! Available August 1st, 2019!

Located at 1202 Park Ave Columbia, Mo 65201 - right behind the Wilsons downtown - you are a short walk to all 3 campuses and an even shorter walk to all of the bars and restaurants!

Address: 1202 Park Ave Columbia, Mo 65201
Available August 1st, 2019!
Rent: $1500
Security Deposit: $1500
Pet friendly!
Parking is included.
Appliances included.

Looking for a place with 6 bedrooms? See our combined listing for both this lower unit and the upper unit!

Contact RentShop for more information and check out our website for more homes/apartments for rent!
Please apply at www.rentshop.info

Website: www.RentShop.info
Phone: (573) 447-9976
Email: ryan.RentShop@gmail.com

(RLNE4751591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Park Ave. Unit B have any available units?
1202 Park Ave. Unit B has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 1202 Park Ave. Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Park Ave. Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Park Ave. Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Park Ave. Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Park Ave. Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Park Ave. Unit B does offer parking.
Does 1202 Park Ave. Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Park Ave. Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Park Ave. Unit B have a pool?
No, 1202 Park Ave. Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Park Ave. Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1202 Park Ave. Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Park Ave. Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 Park Ave. Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 Park Ave. Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 Park Ave. Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1202 Park Ave. Unit B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr
Columbia, MO 65202
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr
Columbia, MO 65201
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln
Columbia, MO 65203
District Flats
127 S 8th St
Columbia, MO 65201
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St
Columbia, MO 65203
Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway
Columbia, MO 65203

Similar Pages

Columbia 2 BedroomsColumbia Apartments with Parking
Columbia Apartments with PoolColumbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jefferson City, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

White Gate
Downtown Columbia

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Missouri-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity