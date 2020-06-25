All apartments in Columbia
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1201 Old 63 South, Columbia, MO 65201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$925

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Charming and quiet condo conveniently located close to downtown as well as all three college campuses. With 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, this surprisingly spacious unit features a fire place in the living room, a master suite with private bathroom, ample closet space throughout, private patio in the back, and a front door that opens to a cute courtyard area.

You don't want to miss out on this gem!

Summit Properties takes pride in having a great management team that cares! Call/text/email Matt today for a showing.

Go to www.summitproperties1.com for a complete list of all our available homes.
Quite, private, and spacious units with lots of outdoor space and parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Old highway 63 - 102 have any available units?
1201 Old highway 63 - 102 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Old highway 63 - 102 have?
Some of 1201 Old highway 63 - 102's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Old highway 63 - 102 currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Old highway 63 - 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Old highway 63 - 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 Old highway 63 - 102 is pet friendly.
Does 1201 Old highway 63 - 102 offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Old highway 63 - 102 offers parking.
Does 1201 Old highway 63 - 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Old highway 63 - 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Old highway 63 - 102 have a pool?
No, 1201 Old highway 63 - 102 does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Old highway 63 - 102 have accessible units?
No, 1201 Old highway 63 - 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Old highway 63 - 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Old highway 63 - 102 has units with dishwashers.
