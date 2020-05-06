All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 110 Pershing Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MO
/
110 Pershing Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

110 Pershing Road

110 Pershing Road · (573) 449-2558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

110 Pershing Road, Columbia, MO 65203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 110 Pershing Road · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1627 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3 BR, 2.5 Bath House w/ Stellar Master Suite, Tons of Storage & Updates... Available NOW!!! - Fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home. This property features abundant closet space, laminate flooring throughout, breakfast bar, separate family room, and a lovely master suite. Conveniently located near historic West Broadway, this hidden gem will not last long!!

Schedule your showing today!! 573.449.2558
www.JacobsPropertyManagement.com

School Districts: West Blvd. Elementary, West Middle, and Hickman High

**Approved Pets Welcome with Associated Fees!!**

*Sorry, No Dogs or Undergrads*

*This is a Smoke-Free Property*

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4991683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Pershing Road have any available units?
110 Pershing Road has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 110 Pershing Road currently offering any rent specials?
110 Pershing Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Pershing Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Pershing Road is pet friendly.
Does 110 Pershing Road offer parking?
No, 110 Pershing Road does not offer parking.
Does 110 Pershing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Pershing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Pershing Road have a pool?
No, 110 Pershing Road does not have a pool.
Does 110 Pershing Road have accessible units?
No, 110 Pershing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Pershing Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Pershing Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Pershing Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Pershing Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 110 Pershing Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway
Columbia, MO 65203
District Flats
127 S 8th St
Columbia, MO 65201
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln
Columbia, MO 65203
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr
Columbia, MO 65202
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St
Columbia, MO 65203
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr
Columbia, MO 65201

Similar Pages

Columbia 2 BedroomsColumbia Apartments with Parking
Columbia Apartments with PoolColumbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jefferson City, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

White Gate
Downtown Columbia

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Missouri-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity