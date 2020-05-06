110 Pershing Road

Amenities

3 BR, 2.5 Bath House w/ Stellar Master Suite, Tons of Storage & Updates... Available NOW!!! - Fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home. This property features abundant closet space, laminate flooring throughout, breakfast bar, separate family room, and a lovely master suite. Conveniently located near historic West Broadway, this hidden gem will not last long!!



School Districts: West Blvd. Elementary, West Middle, and Hickman High



**Approved Pets Welcome with Associated Fees!!**



*Sorry, No Dogs or Undergrads*



*This is a Smoke-Free Property*



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4991683)