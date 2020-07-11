23 Apartments for rent in Chesterfield, MO with move-in specials
"Not many folks realize there have been people living and buying things and creating things in Chesterfield for 11,500 years," said Mark Leach, of Chesterfield. The city is currently experiencing a construction boom as the area again becomes a center of commerce and community.
Chesterfield is the westernmost suburb of St. Louis. Life here is still relatively untouched by the congestion and hectic pace of the main city and retains much of its historic charm. There are enough community parks, restaurants, and shopping outlets to allow residents to enjoy their downtime without the overwhelming cost or hassle of the nearby city. Places to live in Chesterfield are still plentiful and moderately priced. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chesterfield apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Chesterfield apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.