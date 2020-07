Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Recently updated 3 bed 1 bath home with original hardwood floors. Newly constructed covered deck off the dining area. Completely fenced backyard. Additional storage available in the unfinished basement Must see to appreciate.

