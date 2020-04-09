Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse pool internet access

5499 3 Seasons Rd Unit E9 Available 05/01/20 Lake Front 2BR Furnished Condo in Osage Beach! - Lake Front 2 Bedroom, 1 bath Furnished Condo Available April 2020!

Located in the Three Seasons Condominiums Complex in Osage Beach, MO.

Utilities Included are: water, sewer, trash, basic Cable and Internet.

Lease Term: 12 months.

Rent $850, Security Deposit: $850,

Dock Slip Available / Negotiable. for Xtr $$

PWC Slip Available. Community Pool.

No Pets. Ref # KTL 238

Call Keys to the Lake for a showing today! 573-964-5397



