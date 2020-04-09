All apartments in Camden County
5499 3 Seasons Rd Unit E9
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:37 AM

5499 3 Seasons Rd Unit E9

5499 Three Seasons Road · (573) 964-5397 ext. 14
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5499 Three Seasons Road, Camden County, MO 65065

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5499 3 Seasons Rd Unit E9 · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
internet access
5499 3 Seasons Rd Unit E9 Available 05/01/20 Lake Front 2BR Furnished Condo in Osage Beach! - Lake Front 2 Bedroom, 1 bath Furnished Condo Available April 2020!
Located in the Three Seasons Condominiums Complex in Osage Beach, MO.
Utilities Included are: water, sewer, trash, basic Cable and Internet.
Lease Term: 12 months.
Rent $850, Security Deposit: $850,
Dock Slip Available / Negotiable. for Xtr $$
PWC Slip Available. Community Pool.
No Pets. Ref # KTL 238
Call Keys to the Lake for a showing today! 573-964-5397

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4763423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

