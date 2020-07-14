15037 679th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful fully furnished home available for rent on exclusive Teepeota Point.



2 bedrooms on the main with main floor laundry and full bath. Sun room with wet bar, covered porch.



Basement is partially finished with 2 bedrooms and full bath and partially finished family or rec room.



Huge attached garage with extra tall and deep storage ability perfect to store boats and recreational items. Close to boat launches and Mississippi River.



No pets, no smoking, excellent credit, references, and background are required.