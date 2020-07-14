All apartments in Wabasha County
15037 679th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

15037 679th Street

15037 679th St · No Longer Available
Location

15037 679th St, Wabasha County, MN 55981

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful fully furnished home available for rent on exclusive Teepeota Point.

2 bedrooms on the main with main floor laundry and full bath. Sun room with wet bar, covered porch.

Basement is partially finished with 2 bedrooms and full bath and partially finished family or rec room.

Huge attached garage with extra tall and deep storage ability perfect to store boats and recreational items. Close to boat launches and Mississippi River.

No pets, no smoking, excellent credit, references, and background are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15037 679th Street have any available units?
15037 679th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wabasha County, MN.
What amenities does 15037 679th Street have?
Some of 15037 679th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15037 679th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15037 679th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15037 679th Street pet-friendly?
No, 15037 679th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wabasha County.
Does 15037 679th Street offer parking?
Yes, 15037 679th Street offers parking.
Does 15037 679th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15037 679th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15037 679th Street have a pool?
No, 15037 679th Street does not have a pool.
Does 15037 679th Street have accessible units?
No, 15037 679th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15037 679th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15037 679th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15037 679th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15037 679th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
