Available 08/01/20 **Rent to Own** Spacious 5 bdrm 4 bath home in a very private setting. Great views of the woods and countryside. Main floor kitchen was completely remodeled with granite counter tops, new cabinets added & new appliances. Living room has gas fireplace. Big master bedroom with private master bath. Fully finished basement with a full second kitchen big rec room with fireplace and a great media room with projector & screen. Basement bathroom recently renovated and a commercial steamer was installed. New flooring 2019. New roof in 2016. New energy efficient furnace. New septic system installed in 2020. Beautiful patio with great views of the woods & countryside. Newer 40x60 shed cement floor to store all your toys. All this on 14.45 acres and with the possibility of buying more land if desired. Contact Jason at (952) 208-4901 x801



(RLNE5911176)