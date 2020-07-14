All apartments in Hermantown
Find more places like Deerfield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermantown, MN
/
Deerfield
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Deerfield

Open Now until 5pm
4122 Meadow Pkwy · (833) 261-2569
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hermantown
See all
Duluth Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4122 Meadow Pkwy, Hermantown, MN 55811
Duluth Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4148D · Avail. Sep 7

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1275 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4884F · Avail. Sep 12

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deerfield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Welcome home to our slice of paradise here at Deerfield Townhomes in Hermantown, Minnesota. Our lovely community lies encompassed by the amazing landscape of the area which is richly blanketed with trees and greenery. We may be surrounded by lush scenery, but we are still within easy reach of all the best shopping, dining, and entertainment. With both incredible convenience and beauty, you can’t help but fall in love with our wonderful neighborhood.

Come experience life at Deerfield Townhomes, and discover a place where you will find both quality and comfort. Our exclusively townhome filled community offers both two and three bedroom floor plans. You’ll thoroughly enjoy life within your home, whether you prefer to take in the view from your private patio or make a gourmet meal in your well-equipped kitchen. We make life easy with our spacious walk-in closets, in-home washer and dryers, and our attached heated garages. With amenities like these and so much more, you’ll love our luxurio

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $125 for 1st applicant, $50 for each additional
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee non-refundable
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Also included in rente: Lawn care, snow removal, preventative pest control, and access to amenities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for 1 pet, $450 for 2 pets, $550 for 3 pets
limit: 3
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Deerfield have any available units?
Deerfield has 2 units available starting at $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Deerfield have?
Some of Deerfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deerfield currently offering any rent specials?
Deerfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Deerfield pet-friendly?
Yes, Deerfield is pet friendly.
Does Deerfield offer parking?
Yes, Deerfield offers parking.
Does Deerfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Deerfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Deerfield have a pool?
Yes, Deerfield has a pool.
Does Deerfield have accessible units?
No, Deerfield does not have accessible units.
Does Deerfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Deerfield has units with dishwashers.
Does Deerfield have units with air conditioning?
No, Deerfield does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Deerfield?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hermantown 2 BedroomsHermantown 3 Bedrooms
Hermantown Apartments with BalconyHermantown Apartments with Parking
Hermantown Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Duluth, MNHibbing, MNCloquet, MN
Virginia, MNEveleth, MN
Mountain Iron, MNSuperior, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community CollegeUniversity of Minnesota-Duluth
Hibbing Community College
Mesabi Range College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity