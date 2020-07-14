Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage sauna

Welcome home to our slice of paradise here at Deerfield Townhomes in Hermantown, Minnesota. Our lovely community lies encompassed by the amazing landscape of the area which is richly blanketed with trees and greenery. We may be surrounded by lush scenery, but we are still within easy reach of all the best shopping, dining, and entertainment. With both incredible convenience and beauty, you can’t help but fall in love with our wonderful neighborhood.



Come experience life at Deerfield Townhomes, and discover a place where you will find both quality and comfort. Our exclusively townhome filled community offers both two and three bedroom floor plans. You’ll thoroughly enjoy life within your home, whether you prefer to take in the view from your private patio or make a gourmet meal in your well-equipped kitchen. We make life easy with our spacious walk-in closets, in-home washer and dryers, and our attached heated garages. With amenities like these and so much more, you’ll love our luxurio