Hendrum, MN
215 Canning St E
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

215 Canning St E

215 Canning Street East · (701) 212-6548
Location

215 Canning Street East, Hendrum, MN 56550

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Large pantry and living room, Great big yard, side yard fully fenced for your furry friends Includes a large insulated storage shed with doggy doors and a huge drive through driveway, very close to the elementary school.
Split level design with raised main level for great views outside in every direction. Kitchen, Dining, Living, and one bedroom/office/den on the main level.
2 Large Bedrooms and 1 Huge Full Bathroom upstairs.
2 more bedrooms and 1 Bathroom with a large shower downstairs, along with some extra space and a large laundry area and utility room.

Visit our website to see if you qualify and submit an application:
www.minnestpopolis.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Canning St E have any available units?
215 Canning St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hendrum, MN.
What amenities does 215 Canning St E have?
Some of 215 Canning St E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Canning St E currently offering any rent specials?
215 Canning St E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Canning St E pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Canning St E is pet friendly.
Does 215 Canning St E offer parking?
No, 215 Canning St E does not offer parking.
Does 215 Canning St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Canning St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Canning St E have a pool?
No, 215 Canning St E does not have a pool.
Does 215 Canning St E have accessible units?
No, 215 Canning St E does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Canning St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Canning St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Canning St E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 215 Canning St E has units with air conditioning.
