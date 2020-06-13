215 Canning St E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Large pantry and living room, Great big yard, side yard fully fenced for your furry friends Includes a large insulated storage shed with doggy doors and a huge drive through driveway, very close to the elementary school.

Split level design with raised main level for great views outside in every direction. Kitchen, Dining, Living, and one bedroom/office/den on the main level.

2 Large Bedrooms and 1 Huge Full Bathroom upstairs.

2 more bedrooms and 1 Bathroom with a large shower downstairs, along with some extra space and a large laundry area and utility room.



Visit our website to see if you qualify and submit an application:

www.minnestpopolis.com