Beautiful BWCA inspired 4 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom house located in the heart of downtown next to Library. Amenities included: central heat, new windows, deck, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $950/month rent. $950 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Ely Land Trust LLC at 612-418-8953 to learn more.