in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

15 Garden Ct. NW Available 06/01/20 Great 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home in East Grand Forks. - Exterior has all been redone new siding, shingles, Anderson windows & decks front & back. Master bedroom has beautiful hardwoods and a huge custom walk-in closet. All interior doors are solid wood. Lots of storage. Also, wet bar and bonus room in the basement. Oversized garage & a shed in back. Six foot privacy fence just installed in the backyard. Straight shot to the base and minutes from down-town.



Tenent pays all utility fees, snow removal and landscape up-keep. Small pets okay with $300 non-refundable deposit.



Contact TruHome today for more details or to schedule your personal showing.



701-620-1597

leasing@truhomeproperties.com

www.truhomeproperties.com



