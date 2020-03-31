Amenities
15 Garden Ct. NW Available 06/01/20 Great 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home in East Grand Forks. - Exterior has all been redone new siding, shingles, Anderson windows & decks front & back. Master bedroom has beautiful hardwoods and a huge custom walk-in closet. All interior doors are solid wood. Lots of storage. Also, wet bar and bonus room in the basement. Oversized garage & a shed in back. Six foot privacy fence just installed in the backyard. Straight shot to the base and minutes from down-town.
Tenent pays all utility fees, snow removal and landscape up-keep. Small pets okay with $300 non-refundable deposit.
Contact TruHome today for more details or to schedule your personal showing.
701-620-1597
leasing@truhomeproperties.com
www.truhomeproperties.com
(RLNE4738602)