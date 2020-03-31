All apartments in East Grand Forks
Find more places like 15 Garden Ct. NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Grand Forks, MN
/
15 Garden Ct. NW
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

15 Garden Ct. NW

15 Garden Ct NW · (701) 620-1597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Grand Forks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

15 Garden Ct NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15 Garden Ct. NW · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
15 Garden Ct. NW Available 06/01/20 Great 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home in East Grand Forks. - Exterior has all been redone new siding, shingles, Anderson windows & decks front & back. Master bedroom has beautiful hardwoods and a huge custom walk-in closet. All interior doors are solid wood. Lots of storage. Also, wet bar and bonus room in the basement. Oversized garage & a shed in back. Six foot privacy fence just installed in the backyard. Straight shot to the base and minutes from down-town.

Tenent pays all utility fees, snow removal and landscape up-keep. Small pets okay with $300 non-refundable deposit.

Contact TruHome today for more details or to schedule your personal showing.

701-620-1597
leasing@truhomeproperties.com
www.truhomeproperties.com

(RLNE4738602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Garden Ct. NW have any available units?
15 Garden Ct. NW has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Garden Ct. NW have?
Some of 15 Garden Ct. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Garden Ct. NW currently offering any rent specials?
15 Garden Ct. NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Garden Ct. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Garden Ct. NW is pet friendly.
Does 15 Garden Ct. NW offer parking?
Yes, 15 Garden Ct. NW does offer parking.
Does 15 Garden Ct. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Garden Ct. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Garden Ct. NW have a pool?
No, 15 Garden Ct. NW does not have a pool.
Does 15 Garden Ct. NW have accessible units?
No, 15 Garden Ct. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Garden Ct. NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Garden Ct. NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Garden Ct. NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Garden Ct. NW has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15 Garden Ct. NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brentwood Estates
400 17th St NW
East Grand Forks, MN 56721
Minnesota Heights
316 North 4th Street
East Grand Forks, MN 56721
Northern Pacific
525 Demers Avenue
East Grand Forks, MN 58201

Similar Pages

East Grand Forks 1 BedroomsEast Grand Forks 2 Bedrooms
East Grand Forks Apartments with BalconyEast Grand Forks Apartments with Garage
East Grand Forks Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Forks, ND

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North Dakota
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity