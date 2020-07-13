Apartment List
/
MI
/
wayne
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 PM

27 Apartments under $800 for rent in Wayne, MI

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Westland
33389 Belding Ct
33389 Belding Court, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
953 sqft
This home is a 3 bedroom 1 bath side by side duplex, No basement utility room for laundry.Located on a corner lot in Westland. Not far from Wayne Memorial High School.
Results within 5 miles of Wayne
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Westland
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Inkster
3517 Hickory St.
3517 Hickory Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
760 sqft
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT - This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, a cozy kitchen with updated features, full bath and natural flooring throughout. This property has the perfect amenities for a great price.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
440 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
216 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 204
216 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
401 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
401 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
200 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 201
200 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
224 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 201
224 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
301 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
301 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
417 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
417 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
432 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 304
432 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
424 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
424 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
208 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
208 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
7412 CENTRAL Street
7412 Central St, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR LEASE.
Results within 10 miles of Wayne

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
9225 Plainview
9225 Plainview Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom Rental - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath rental. Fresh paint, new carpet, updated kitchen. Will be ready for move in April 1st No Pets Allowed (RLNE5596854)

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
8842 Grandville Ave
8842 Grandville Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Weatherby
11671 Evergreen Ave
11671 Evergreen Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
741 sqft
This cozy 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home has a fenced yard and an unfinished basement. Monthly rent of $800 with a $800 deposit. Section 8 not accepted, pets welcome with additional deposit. Visit www.Showmojo.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Warrendale
8229 Penrod St
8229 Penrod Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
686 sqft
8229 Penrod, Detroit - 8229 Penrod, Detroit 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home- now available for rent! Amenities: • Bungalow • Freshly painted Requirements: • No evictions • No landlord/ tenant judgements • Must pass credit, criminal, and landlord

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
11405 Minock St
11405 Minock Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow home located South of Plymouth and East of Evergreen. This home features a covered front porch, dining room, ceiling fans, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Warrendale
7344 Westwood St
7344 Westwood Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
700 sqft
7344 Westwood - 7344 Westwood, Detroit 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, updated, 800 sqft.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
19708 Sharon Ct
19708 Sharon Ct, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath. Pets okay with pet fee. Section 8 okay. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric and backyard lawn care. Window a/c.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11719 Syracuse St
11719 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Studio with 1 bath and eat in kitchen. New flooring throughout the unit. Stove and Fridge are included. Community Washer and Dryer. Utilities Included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1500. (2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Warrendale
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
695 sqft
Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Eye
24651 W Mcnichols Rd
24651 West Mcnichols Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$690
675 sqft
Leasing Agent - Property Id: 247314 1-Bedroom Units Includes: water heat wall to wall carpet garbage disposal large living room window view kitchen with dining area spacious closet space ascent wall stove and refrigerator Apply at TurboTenant:

July 2020 Wayne Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wayne Rent Report. Wayne rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Wayne Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wayne Rent Report. Wayne rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Wayne rents increased significantly over the past month

Wayne rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wayne stand at $621 for a one-bedroom apartment and $809 for a two-bedroom. Wayne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wayne, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Wayne metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Michigan as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Wayne metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,373; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Dearborn, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%).
    • Warren, Livonia, and South Bend have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Wayne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wayne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wayne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Wayne's median two-bedroom rent of $809 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Wayne's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wayne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Wayne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Wayne 3 BedroomsWayne Apartments with BalconyWayne Apartments with Garage
    Wayne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWayne Apartments with ParkingWayne Dog Friendly Apartments
    Wayne Pet Friendly PlacesWayne Pet Friendly PlacesWayne Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
    Novi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MI
    Mount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
    College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
    University of Michigan-Ann Arbor