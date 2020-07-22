Apartment List
60 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Walker, MI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Walker should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet.... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1033 Sunset Hills Ave NW
1033 Sunset Hills Avenue Northwest, Walker, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1293 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 bed/1.5 bath in Walker- Lawn Care and Plowing Included in Rent - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.

1 Unit Available
463 Cloverdale Ave. NW
463 Cloverdale Avenue Northwest, Walker, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1560 sqft
463 Cloverdale NW, Walker MI. Grandville Schools! - Grandville Schools. Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Standale with lots of features and character such as natural woodwork and hardwood floors. Spacious rooms with a full basement.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Grand Castle
2655 Grand Castle Blvd, Grandville, MI
Studio
$755
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1231 sqft
The Grand Castle is a 522-unit apartment community under construction in Grandville, MI. Our community offers a range of living spaces, including studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and multi-level penthouses.

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Creston
155 Burr Oak Street Northeast
155 Burr Oak Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1208 sqft
Old-world charm fills this Northeast home boasting tons of character from a bygone era. Step into the old-world charm of this beautiful Northeast Grand Rapids home featuring beautiful wood work, hardwood floors, and a spacious, flowing floor plan.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
West Grand
1340 Anderson Pl NW
1340 Anderson Place Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Three bed home with 1 1/2 baths and a one stall garage. Close to Harrison Park elementary school, near Alpine/Leonard area. $40 application fee (RLNE1314111)
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
25 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,093
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,352
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
14 Units Available
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$984
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1492 sqft
Community features lush landscaping, basketball courts, and a dog park. Units feature washer and dryer hookup, kitchen pantry, and ample storage. Great location just minutes from Woodland Mall.
Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
9 Units Available
Creston
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$992
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
26 Units Available
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$660
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$862
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$902
1039 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
8 Units Available
Creston
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,052
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1085 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
8 Units Available
Creston
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,052
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Last updated July 22 at 09:47 AM
41 Units Available
Michigan Oaks
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Belknap Lookout
Homes at River's Edge
1001 N Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,675
816 sqft
The Huron | One Bedroom - River’s Edge in Grand Rapids, Michigan is a brand new apartment building that is located on the river at 1001 N. Monroe Avenue just north of Downtown.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
7 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$806
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$813
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1231 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
Last updated July 22 at 12:46 PM
10 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,469
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Last updated July 22 at 12:33 PM
7 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,070
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,393
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
40 Units Available
Midtown
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
10 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1154 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Last updated July 22 at 12:24 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Grand Rapids
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$843
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
2 Units Available
Northeast Grand Rapids
Hidden Creek Apartments
1513 Hidden Creek Circle NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,139
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy on-site apartment amenities, including a heated pool and a fitness center. Close to Grand Rapids Art Museum with easy access to I-96. Experience comfort with central air and a balcony or patio in units.
Last updated July 22 at 12:18 PM
8 Units Available
Heritage Hill
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,224
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
22 Units Available
SWAN
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
795 sqft
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
19 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,440
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
984 sqft
SUMMER BLOWOUT SPECIAL! 1 Bedrooms starting at $1,400. 2 bedrooms starting at $1,600 on select apartment homes!Must move in by August 10th.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
3 Units Available
Oldebrook Apartments
2334 Prairie Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
864 sqft
If you’re searching for a cozy apartment in Wyoming, MI, Oldebrook Apartments is your perfect place. The charm of our lush green trees and serene natural water vistas are just two reasons our residents love to call Oldebrook home.
City Guide for Walker, MI

“Michigan seems like a dream to me now / It took me four days to hitchhike from Saginaw / I’ve gone to look for America” (- Simon and Garfunkel)

Walker is a city located in Kent County, Michigan with a population of around 23,537. It’s mainly known for being a suburb of Grand Rapids, the closest city. Before it turned into a city, it was a township that was organized in 1837. It’s home to the Meijer corporate headquarters, which employs many of the residents, as does Bissell Homecare, inc.. It’s easily accessible via a number of highways and interstates, making it a popular choice for commuters to Grand Rapids. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Walker, MI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Walker should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Walker may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Walker. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

