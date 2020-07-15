61 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Walker, MI
“Michigan seems like a dream to me now / It took me four days to hitchhike from Saginaw / I’ve gone to look for America” (- Simon and Garfunkel)
Walker is a city located in Kent County, Michigan with a population of around 23,537. It’s mainly known for being a suburb of Grand Rapids, the closest city. Before it turned into a city, it was a township that was organized in 1837. It’s home to the Meijer corporate headquarters, which employs many of the residents, as does Bissell Homecare, inc.. It’s easily accessible via a number of highways and interstates, making it a popular choice for commuters to Grand Rapids. See more
Finding an apartment in Walker that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.