furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:32 AM
19 Furnished Apartments for rent in Utica, MI
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
3 Units Available
Encore Townhomes
11699 Weingartz W, Utica, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premier homes with custom tiled baths and gourmet kitchens. Residents get access to a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and sauna. Close to the Macomb Center for Performing Arts. Near I-94.
Results within 1 mile of Utica
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Shelby Township
45800 Beacon Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1361 sqft
Each home features a private entrance with a single-story design. Two bedrooms with a den option are provided along with a spacious kitchen, walk-in pantry, and two bathrooms. Lots of storage and green space.
Results within 5 miles of Utica
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$840
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments
45600 Oak Hill Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,130
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. MotorCityRelocation.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
54426 Pelican Ln
54426 Pelican Lane, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4500 sqft
Stunning full brick 4535 sq feet 5 bedrooms. (5th on main floor could be office or bed) w/2 story gr w/fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings
34715 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
864 sqft
MotorCityRelocation.com offers one and two bedroom turnkey/furnished apartments at the brand new (June 2019) STERLING LANDINGS. 30-day minimum and you don't have to know your departure date. It's all about flexibility and convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Utica
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Downtown Troy
39 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,605
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price! If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments
Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
$
15 Units Available
Kirkway Apartments
8891 Christopher St, Washington, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1726 sqft
This charming community offers easy access to M-53 and the area's best restaurants and shopping. Each townhome-style home features a gourmet kitchen and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site bark park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
37 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$987
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1034 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills
2840 Lower Ridge Dr, Rochester Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,250
745 sqft
Fully Furnished corporate suite. "Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). More available at MotorCityRelocation.com Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com offers Corporate Suites at premier properties in downtown Detroit in the suburbs.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites at Woodland Meadows
35700 Moravian Drive, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3 Units Available
Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy
2131 Ashley Ct, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
707 W 13 Mile Road
707 East 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
FABULOUS FURNISHED UNIT. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Water included. 1 year lease , 1.5 month security deposit. No pets. need employment letter & credit report.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Fraser
1 Unit Available
16525 WOODLANE
16525 Woodlane, Fraser, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1061 sqft
Just remodeled with brand new laminate flooring throughout the unit. This upper ranch unit has 2 bedroom/2 full baths. This spacious unit comes with a gas fireplace in the living room and has cathedral ceilings in the dining room.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
495 MILLER Avenue
495 Miller Avenue, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
751 sqft
Location - Walk to downtown Rochester and nearby Clinton River Trail. Ranch style condo on the second floor. Newly updated - New kitchen - Bath - Windows- Hardwood Floors - new appliances. Parking plus a carport.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard
21823 Christenbury Creek Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
3354 sqft
Rare new construction LEASE opportunity in Macomb Township's desirable Christenbury Creek community. Arteva's "Lancaster" colonial features over 3,700+ Sqft of finished living space including an elevated study and a sunken flex room.
