apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM
11 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Northville, MI
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
670-1 Griswold Street
670 Griswold St, Northville, MI
Studio
$750
999 sqft
Private finished offices available..up to 10 available. All offices include access to conference room, reception area, kitchen, baths, private lakefront deck and meeting room. Top finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
96 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$742
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Created with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
3 Units Available
Village Oaks Apartments
20792 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
860 sqft
Welcome to Village Oaks! Only minutes from I-275, I-696 and M-5, Village Oaks is still a quaint community complete with Award-Winning landscaping and superb service. Enjoy country living with close proximity to the big city.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$919
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
28423 Orchard Lake Road
28423 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$825
9399 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - in Farmington Hills.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue
31831 Grand River Avenue, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
490 sqft
Furnished 1 bedroom condo minutes from downtown Farmington. The condo backs up to woods over looking Rouge River Tributary. Assigned Parking Space.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1753 ORCHARD Drive
1753 Orchard Dr, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
LONG TERM LEASE PREFERRED. NEUTRAL. BUILT IN BOOKSHELVES, BERBER CARPET. GOOD CLOSET SPACE. GREAT LOCATION. 1.5 MONTHS RENT SECURITY DEPOSIT $250 NON REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. *****WE WILL SEND YOU A VIDEO FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING SINCE.
