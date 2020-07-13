/
pet friendly apartments
64 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Northview, MI
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Pine Ridge
4388 Pine Ridge Parkway Northeast, Northview, MI
1 Bedroom
$990
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
959 sqft
Nestled into a tree-lined neighborhood in Grand Rapid's northeastern corner, Pine Ridge provides a calm oasis while staying hear the city's main attractions. Dining, shopping, golfing, skiing, and major expressways are all mere minutes away.
Last updated December 2 at 08:30pm
1 Unit Available
Northview Harbor Apartments
2625 Northvale Dr NE, Northview, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
858 sqft
Located in a convenient, centralized location, this complex offers vaulted ceilings, satellite TV, refrigerators, hardwood floors, and an onsite fitness center and laundry facility. Units also offer disposals and ranges.
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
13 Units Available
Creston
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$906
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
Creston
1542 Lamberton Lake Drive Northeast
1542 Lamberton Lake Drive Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,099
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on Lamberton Lake in Grand Rapids. 1) Large Living room 2) kitchen with bar area connecting to dinning room. 3) Large master suite bedroom. 4) 3 season porch overlooking Lake. 5) Laundry room.
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
7 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,060
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
7 Units Available
Heritage Hill
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,241
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
10 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,454
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
8 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,209
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
41 Units Available
Michigan Oaks
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
17 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
984 sqft
Move in by July 15th and receive $500 off your move in on select apartment homes!. In addition, apply within 24 hours of your tour and we will waive the administration fee of $250.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
45 Units Available
Midtown
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
7 Units Available
Creston
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,078
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
7 Units Available
Creston
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,078
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1085 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
20 Units Available
SWAN
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
795 sqft
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
2 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,295
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Ionia, formerly known as 1 and 7 Ionia (two buildings now joined together), is home to a flourishing apartment community and brewery.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
955 sqft
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Northeast Grand Rapids
Hidden Creek Apartments
1513 Hidden Creek Circle NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1150 sqft
Enjoy on-site apartment amenities, including a heated pool and a fitness center. Close to Grand Rapids Art Museum with easy access to I-96. Experience comfort with central air and a balcony or patio in units.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
3 Units Available
Northeast Grand Rapids
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
3 Units Available
East Hills
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1365 sqft
Welcome Home to The Baldwin
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
27 Library Street NE
27 Library Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Small dogs allowed! Absolutely stunning condo now available for lease in the historic but modern Fitzgerald building! This show piece property boasts floor to ceiling windows, a 26x24 foot great room with a fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Belknap Lookout
816 Prospect Avenue Northeast
816 Prospect Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Upper 2 Bedroom unit with extra office on the NE side of town and within walking distance of Medical Mile and GVSU. Tons of space for the money. Two bedrooms and one bathroom and an extra office or bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Belknap Lookout
940 Monroe Ave NW 421
940 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
1000 sqft
Executive 2 bedrooms Furnished Condo. - Property Id: 91806 Live like in the resort! This cozy and unique designed 2 bedroom condo fully furnished and ready to move in.