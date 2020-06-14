Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Haslett, MI with garage

Haslett apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6212 Birch Row Dr
6212 Birch Row Dr, Haslett, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
6212 Birch Row Dr Available 06/17/20 Well Maintained 3-BDR 1.5-BTH Duplex w/ Garage, Basement, Fenced Yard - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 duplex located in the desirable East Lansing school district. Fully equipped kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1794 Sherbrook Way
1794 Sherbrook Way, Haslett, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
Ranch home, attached 2-car garage in the heart of Haslett near schools next to Community Park on a beautiful corner lot. Featuring a large living room with wood burning fireplace and mantle.
Results within 1 mile of Haslett

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
530 Bainbridge Drive
530 Bainbridge Drive, East Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
530 Bainbridge Drive Available 07/15/20 3-BDR 1.5-BTH Duplex with Basement & Garage - East Lansing - Well maintained 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath duplex located in the desirable East Lansing school district.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glencairn
1 Unit Available
419 W. Saginaw street
419 West Saginaw Street, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
912 sqft
419 W. Saginaw street Available 07/15/20 Lovely 2-BDR 2-BTH Plus Den w/ Basement & Garage - Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath house located in East Lansing, just East of Frandor. Hardwood floors throughout. Decorative fireplace in living room.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whitehills
1 Unit Available
1535 Stanlake Drive
1535 Stanlake Drive, East Lansing, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2889 sqft
1535 Stanlake Drive Available 06/14/20 Executive 4-BDR 4-BTH Duplex in Whitehills - Welcome to 1535 Stanlake. This is an executive 4-bedroom, 4-bath, duplex located in the desirable Whitehills Subdivision in East Lansing.
Results within 5 miles of Haslett
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
4 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,306
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
947 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
The Stadium District
6 Units Available
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
17 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
Old Town
6 Units Available
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1216 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
8 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$916
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1050 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
$
12 Units Available
Hunters Ridge
4060 Springer Way, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1555 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hunters Ridge in East Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Somerset Park
14690 Abbey Ln, Bath, MI
1 Bedroom
$908
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1345 sqft
Luxurious amenities include spacious floor plans, patio or balcony, and breathtaking views. Community includes fitness center, sauna, and pool. Great location close to multiple highways for easy commuting.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown East Lansing
1 Unit Available
600 Albert Ave
600 Albert Avenue, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a fabulous 2008 built one bedroom ranch style condominium located in East Lansing within walking distance to MSU, restaurants, and shopping. Enter the secure entrance to find an attractive lobby leading to the elevators.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2308 Fieldstone Drive
2308 Fieldstone Drive, Okemos, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Newer townhouse condos in Okemos - 2308 Fieldstone Drive is available for rent. 4 bed / 3.5 baths. 2 year old townhouse. Okemos Schools.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunter Park
1 Unit Available
321 Clifford St
321 Clifford Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
696 sqft
321 Clifford St Available 07/01/20 2-BDR 1-BTH House w/ Garage - Pet Friendly - UNDERGOING MAJOR RENOVATIONS - SHOWINGS TO BEGIN JUNE 23RD. Cozy 2-bedroom 1-bath art deco style house. Built in 1950 with 696 square feet of living space.
Results within 10 miles of Haslett
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
33 Units Available
The Quarry
3505 W Clark Rd, DeWitt, MI
1 Bedroom
$983
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1247 sqft
Newly constructed, this apartment community has a resort-style pool, a modern gym and a fire pit. Homes feature walk-in closets, in-home laundry and outdoor spaces. A short drive to Lansing, near Eastwood Towne Center.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
1 Unit Available
Aspen Lakes Estates
3879 Lone Pine Dr, Holt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,198
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eclectic retro living in the renovated West Bend Company Factory building. Community features a rooftop terrace with a bocce ball court and an outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Westwind Townhomes
225 Spinnaker Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have private entrance, patio, and washer dryer hookup. Community features private garages, online payments, and is pet friendly. Located just off of CATA bus line and US-496.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 4 at 03:10pm
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
900 Long Blvd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$590
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,007
1366 sqft
Apartments include wireless internet access, oversize closets, and extra vanity space. Community has walking trails, swimming pool, and sundeck. Close to Lansing schools like North Elementary School and Everett High School.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holt
1 Unit Available
1874 Schoolcraft St
1874 Schoolcraft Street, Holt, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3164 sqft
Luxurious 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a bonus room and all appliances over 3,164 sq ft living space. Appliances includes Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer. Full Finished basement. 2 Car attached garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15144 Via Carmella
15144 Via, Clinton County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1127 sqft
15144 Via Carmella Available 06/16/20 AVAILABLE MID-JUNE - 3-BDR 2-BTH Condo - Pet Friendly - Garage - 3-bedroom 2-bath condo located in DeWitt, MI. Lansing school district. First floor unit with tall ceilings. Built in 2007.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Clifford Park
1 Unit Available
2500 LYONS AVE
2500 Lyons Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1920 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. 2 car garage! Don't miss this one.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Fabulous Acres
1 Unit Available
1724 Maplewood Avenue
1724 Maplewood Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$895
1700 sqft
This adorable three bedroom, one bathroom home is for rent at $895.00, per month. All three bedrooms located upstairs. There is an enclosed front porch, unfinished basement with wash & dryer hookups, and a garage out back for storage.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Holt
1 Unit Available
1601 Grayfriars Ave
1601 Grayfriars Avenue, Holt, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
994 sqft
1601 Grayfriars Ave Available 05/30/20 Updated 4-BDR 2-BTH Ranch - Fenced Yard/Garage/Finished Basement - Welcome to 1601 Grayfriars Ave. 4 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch home located in the desirable Holt school district. Many updates throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Haslett, MI

Haslett apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

