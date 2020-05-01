5937 Shaw St. - 6

Amenities
Beautifully renovated luxury apartment with stunning lake views! No expense was spared in this home that is perfect for executive housing. Quartz countertops, heated bathroom floor tiles, 2-person infrared sauna w/integrated Bluetooth sound, 95 gallon soaking tub, separate body spray shower, washer/dryer combo, french door refrigerator, and lovely new wood floors. The home can sleep 5 comfortably if you have guests in town with a Murphy bed and hidden rollaway. Simply the best location in the area. Waterfront and steps from restaurants, bars, sailing, nature trails, and paddling.
Building features high-speed 240v electric vehicle charging.