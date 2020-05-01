5937 Shaw St. - 6

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access sauna

Beautifully renovated luxury apartment with stunning lake views! No expense was spared in this home that is perfect for executive housing. Quartz countertops, heated bathroom floor tiles, 2-person infrared sauna w/integrated Bluetooth sound, 95 gallon soaking tub, separate body spray shower, washer/dryer combo, french door refrigerator, and lovely new wood floors. The home can sleep 5 comfortably if you have guests in town with a Murphy bed and hidden rollaway. Simply the best location in the area. Waterfront and steps from restaurants, bars, sailing, nature trails, and paddling.

Building features high-speed 240v electric vehicle charging.