Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:13 AM

5937 Shaw St. - 6

5937 Shaw Street · (888) 356-9466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5937 Shaw Street, Haslett, MI 48840

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
sauna
Beautifully renovated luxury apartment with stunning lake views! No expense was spared in this home that is perfect for executive housing. Quartz countertops, heated bathroom floor tiles, 2-person infrared sauna w/integrated Bluetooth sound, 95 gallon soaking tub, separate body spray shower, washer/dryer combo, french door refrigerator, and lovely new wood floors. The home can sleep 5 comfortably if you have guests in town with a Murphy bed and hidden rollaway. Simply the best location in the area. Waterfront and steps from restaurants, bars, sailing, nature trails, and paddling.
Building features high-speed 240v electric vehicle charging.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5937 Shaw St. - 6 have any available units?
5937 Shaw St. - 6 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5937 Shaw St. - 6 have?
Some of 5937 Shaw St. - 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5937 Shaw St. - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
5937 Shaw St. - 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5937 Shaw St. - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 5937 Shaw St. - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haslett.
Does 5937 Shaw St. - 6 offer parking?
No, 5937 Shaw St. - 6 does not offer parking.
Does 5937 Shaw St. - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5937 Shaw St. - 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5937 Shaw St. - 6 have a pool?
No, 5937 Shaw St. - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 5937 Shaw St. - 6 have accessible units?
No, 5937 Shaw St. - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 5937 Shaw St. - 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5937 Shaw St. - 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5937 Shaw St. - 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5937 Shaw St. - 6 has units with air conditioning.
