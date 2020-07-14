AL
21 Studio Apartments for rent in Flint, MI

1 Unit Available
Eastside
1410 Indiana Ave #1
1410 Indiana Avenue, Flint, MI
Studio
$700
1410 Indiana - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799459)

1 Unit Available
2406 Corunna Road
2406 Corunna Road, Flint, MI
Studio
$800
1374 sqft
Very easy access. Located across from the new Powers High School and the Michigan School For The Deaf. Its located in an OPPORTUNITY ZONE! Its just a mile from Downtown Flint, Kettering University and 3 expressways!.

1 Unit Available
2202 Corunna Road
2202 Corunna Road, Flint, MI
Studio
$1,200
2120 sqft
2 spacious areas for lease as follows: Unit 2 East side is 2,120 s.f. Rent is $1,500 month plus utilities. 5 bays mechanics garage with 4 working pits. 3 year lease. $2,200 security deposit. Separate Consumers. Oil furnace. 1/2 bath.
Results within 1 mile of Flint

1 Unit Available
4109 Holiday
4109 Holiday Drive, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$62,500
115000 sqft
Sub lease opportunity! 10 acres and approx. 92,000 sq. ft. of enclosed heated warehouse space and 4 - 5,000 sq. ft. suites. Elevators, shared bathrooms, lighted parking, 8 - 18 foot overhead doors, 2 suites with kitchenettes and more.

1 Unit Available
2335 S CENTER Road
2335 South Center Road, Burton, MI
Studio
$4,712
4712 sqft
FOR LEASE - Asking $12/NNN for "as-is" condition. GREAT LOCATION & ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES!! Spacious building zoned commercial. Located in front of the recently renovated Meijer's store on Center Rd. Building has approximately 4,712 sq. ft.

1 Unit Available
5097 MILLER Road
5097 Miller Road, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$3,625
2195 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Building consists of 3 units: unit #1 - 2,195 sq. ft., unit #2 - 763 & unit #3 - 6,465.

1 Unit Available
4349 Davison Rd
4349 Davison Road, Burton, MI
Studio
$675
1284 sqft
2 updated offices with access to shred receptionist area, full kitchen, deck in back, private parking lot, each office $675/month, owner responsible to pay all utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Flint

1 Unit Available
4480 CORUNNA Road
4480 Corunna Road, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$5,500
AMAZING COMMERCIAL PROPERTY READY FOR YOU TO BUILD! LOCATED ON THE VERY BUSY CORUNNA ROAD. MINUTES FROM I-75 AND MAJOR RETAIL AND SERVICE INDUSTRIES! AVAILABLE FOR SALE OR LEASE. SALE PRICE IS $850,000. LAND LEASE IS $5,500/MONTH TRIPLE NET.

1 Unit Available
4474 CORUNNA Road
4474 Corunna Road, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$5,500
AMAZING COMMERCIAL PROPERTY READY FOR YOU TO BUILD! LOCATED ON THE VERY BUSY CORUNNA ROAD. MINUTES FROM I-75 AND MAJOR RETAIL AND SERVICE INDUSTRIES! AVAILABLE FOR SALE OR LEASE. SALE PRICE IS $850,000. LAND LEASE IS $5,500/MONTH TRIPLE NET.

1 Unit Available
5345 S Dort Highway
5345 S Dort Hwy, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$600
1000 sqft
Great lease opportunity on this vacant office. Located on very busy road with high visibility in Grand Blanc. Office has own bathroom and 2 access one in front and one in back. Monthly rent is $600. Call today to see the property! Easy showing.

1 Unit Available
5084 VILLA LINDE Parkway
5084 Villa Linde Parkway, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$4,000
4026 sqft
PRIME LOCATION!! Exceptional medical office space located within popular Villa Linde Professional Center. This space is not just limited to medical, you could use it for a financial office, insurance office, etc.

1 Unit Available
2222 S Linden Road
2222 Linden Road, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$1,950
1800 sqft
Excellent Visbility With Maximum Exposure for this Medical Building, Premier Location For Any Business. 1,800 SQFT Open Space with 2 Bathrooms that you could design it any way you want. Fantastic Area For Doctor's or General Office.

1 Unit Available
1170 CHARTER Drive
1170 Charter Drive, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$6,300
5400 sqft
Spacious office building for LEASE/Month located in popular Charter Pointe. Building was previously used as a chiropractic and physical therapy office. Great for a physician's office or other medical uses. High quality and very well maintained.
Results within 10 miles of Flint

1 Unit Available
9468 S Saginaw
9468 South Saginaw Road, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$3,000
1488 sqft
Looking for Lessee, 3-5 Years. Possible Purchase. Excellent High Traffic area with spectacular growth coming in 2021 Grand Blanc Tech Village. Major development area coming soon.

1 Unit Available
214 E Main Street
214 East Main Street, Flushing, MI
Studio
$850
374 sqft
Great open floor plan with vinyl floors lends itself to several types of businesses. Private bathroom. Downtown Flushing with walking areas, central business district, and restaurants. Zoned Business District. Immediate occupancy.

1 Unit Available
1028 N Leroy Street
1028 North Leroy Street, Fenton, MI
Studio
$20,142
1119 sqft
Location, location, location! Beautifully-updated office with 4 private offices with windows, open area large enough for 4 work stations, and kitchen, all in the heart of north Fenton's commercial district.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Linden
120 N BRIDGE Street
120 North Bridge Street, Linden, MI
Studio
$4,325
2661 sqft
What an amazing opportunity to be a part of Linden's new history!! She's back!! The Union Block building has been re-built and is better than ever! This will be the heart of the community throughout the year, and your business can benefit from

1 Unit Available
8145 S Saginaw Street
8145 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc, MI
Studio
$4,000
8799 sqft
Location, Location, Location Urgent Medical Care Facility, Great Opportunity on this Wonderful Street Exposure, Property Features 8 Exam Rooms, 5 Bathrooms, Xray Room With Built Led, Lab Room & 2 Reception areas.

1 Unit Available
100 Quality Way
100 Quality Way, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$22,000
29931 sqft
Well maintained building located within The Golden Corridor which encompasses I-75, I-69 and US-23 Highways. Building consists of 30,000 sq. ft. which includes 5 spacious offices which exceed 2,500 sq. ft. Two of the offices face the adjacent lake.

1 Unit Available
3280 N Elms Road
3280 North Elms Road, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$500
927 sqft
Suite I 1,240 s.f. $500 month plus utilities. Small office 80 s.f. $200 month. No CAM. High traffic count Flushing/Elms corner location with lots of parking. Zoned OS-1 office service. Landlord pays sewer and water. Minutes from US-23 and I-75.

1 Unit Available
130 N Cherry Street
130 North Cherry Street, Flushing, MI
Studio
$495
453 sqft
Great downtown business location. Immediate availabilty. Office, retail and many other use options. Rent is $495 month plus utilities year 1 and rent for years 2 & 3 will be $575 a month.
Rent Report
Flint

July 2020 Flint Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Flint Rent Report. Flint rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Flint rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Flint rents increased slightly over the past month

Flint rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Flint stand at $547 for a one-bedroom apartment and $727 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Flint's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Flint, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,373; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dearborn, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%).
    • Warren and Livonia have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8% and 1.6%, respectively).

    Flint rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Flint has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Flint is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Flint's median two-bedroom rent of $727 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Flint remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Flint than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Flint.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

