pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
41 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in DeWitt, MI
The Quarry
3505 W Clark Rd, DeWitt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,267
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1247 sqft
Newly constructed, this apartment community has a resort-style pool, a modern gym and a fire pit. Homes feature walk-in closets, in-home laundry and outdoor spaces. A short drive to Lansing, near Eastwood Towne Center.
DeWitt
603 Wilson
603 Wilson Street, DeWitt, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
Dewitt Schools Dewitt city. - Property Id: 300552 This home has a large master suite that goes out to the deck. Updated kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops. All new paint and plank flooring.
DeWitt
605 South Bridge Street - 2
605 S Bridge St, DeWitt, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Newly renovated 2 Bed/1 Bath in Downtown DeWitt. This is a small multifamily building currently getting a facelift.
Knollwood Willow
1043 Ontario St
1043 Ontario Street, Lansing, MI
4 Bedrooms
$750
1152 sqft
4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath House in North Lansing. Nest door to Elementary School. Fresh Paint and New Carpet. Appliances Included. Fenced yard. Pets OK. Bus Route.
The Stadium District
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$916
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1050 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
Delta Square Apartments
5332 W Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$721
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Delta Square apartments in Lansing, Michigan are near the Lansing Mall and offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$628
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
Downtown Lansing
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$610
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$610
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Michigan State and Cooley Law School. Residents enjoy units with air conditioner and disposal. Community offers BBQ area, free parking, laundry facilities, and short-term lease options.
Somerset Park
14690 Abbey Ln, Bath, MI
1 Bedroom
$896
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious amenities include spacious floor plans, patio or balcony, and breathtaking views. Community includes fitness center, sauna, and pool. Great location close to multiple highways for easy commuting.
Runaway Bay Apartments
1011 Runaway Bay Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$897
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
955 sqft
Great location close parks, shopping, and multiple interstates. Community includes tennis courts, volleyball, and dog park. Units have washer and dryer, generous storage, and walk-in closets.
Hunters Ridge
4060 Springer Way, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1555 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hunters Ridge in East Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
The Stadium District
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$950
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
654 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
The Stadium District
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Verndale Apartments
829 Montevideo Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,093
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Verndale Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent, just minutes from the Lansing mall. Our apartments feature in-home washer and dryer in select apartments and walk-in closets and unique courtyard entries.
Old Town
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1216 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
Groesbeck Area
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1049 sqft
On the east side of Lansing near Highway 127. Two-bedroom apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and high ceilings. The park-like community amenities include a gym, a coffee bar and outdoor grills.
Redwood Delta Township
8156 Roslyn Hill, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1362 sqft
A fantastic community with an efficient apartment design. Each home features a den space, two-car garage attached, and a spacious living space. On-site green space. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Units are one, two or three-bedroom and feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and dishwashers. Located close to Lansing Mall, Michigan State University, and Siena Heights University. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, online rent, and more.
Hidden Tree Apartments
410 Pine Forest Dr, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$705
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1375 sqft
Hiddentree Apartments offers spacious floor plans and access to the East Lansing school district.
The Stadium District
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$870
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in
Plumtree Apartments
229 Parkwood Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$782
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Westside Lansing in park-like setting with mature trees and professional landscaping. On-site gym, laundry, parking and pool. Patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal, air conditioning. Pet-friendly. Carport.
Old Everett
3534 Homewood Ave
3534 Homewood Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
624 sqft
Adorable two-bedroom home. Newer roof, windows, siding, kitchen, bathroom, washer & dryer hook up, garage, and awesome backyard. This beauty is tucked away in the Maple hill subdivision.