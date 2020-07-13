Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Scarborough, ME with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Scarborough apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Beacon at Gateway
100 Gateway Blvd, Scarborough, ME
Studio
$1,495
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1125 sqft
Welcome to The Beacon at Gateway, a brand new residential community outside Portland, Maine in the beautiful town of Scarborough! The Beacon features Studio, One, Two & Three bedroom apartment homes in Scarborough, ME.
Results within 1 mile of Scarborough

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Park
757 Main Street Unit 38
757 Main Street, South Portland, ME
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1360 sqft
Kings Wood 3 Bedroom Condo South Portland Maine - Spacious 3 Bedroom condo available immediately and conveniently located in Kings Wood Park Condominium Complex in South Portland.
Results within 5 miles of Scarborough
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
South Portland Gardens
Redbank Village
62 Macarthur Cir E, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,426
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
785 sqft
Prime location near I-95, I-295, the city bus and Portland International Jetport. Quiet community with gym and clubhouse. E-payments are accepted. Units feature hardwood floors and washer/dryer in every apartment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 6 at 12:29am
11 Units Available
South Portland Gardens
Liberty Commons
4 Liberty Ln, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,687
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1410 sqft
Luxury apartments in South Portland offer spacious floor plans and cathedral ceilings, all a short drive from the beautiful beaches dotting Maine's coastline. Easy access to I-95, I-295 and public transportation.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Portland
612 Congress Street 4
612 Congress St, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,675
700 sqft
Vintage Charm in Arts District - Property Id: 310254 Unique vintage apartment with quirky period charm and wood and tile floors throughout.

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
270 Brackett St Unit 3
270 Brackett Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,100
502 sqft
270 Brackett St Unit 3 Available 10/01/20 Lovely Furnished West End 1BR w/ Parking and Laundry Available October - In Portland’s historic West End, this beautifully furnished, sunny apartment features restored wide pine floors, intricate crown

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
West End
226 Spring St
226 Spring Street, Portland, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in West End. Enjoy living in a beautiful, clean and well maintained building and be walking distance to everything in town. Pay only electricity! Laundry machines provided in building at no additional charge.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
105 East Grand Avenue - 3, #3
105 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,175
925 sqft
** Winter Rental ** Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo resting feet from the beach! Unit offers washer/ dryer, cable, internet and garage! Unit is up one flight of stairs. Available Sept 5, 2020 - June 3, 2021. Sorry, no pets. 12 unit condo located .

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Knightville
96 Ocean Street
96 Ocean Street, South Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1352 sqft
96 Ocean Street - 10 Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous South Portland 2BD/1.5 BA Condo Unit! W/D included!! Dedicated Off-Street Parking! Available August 7th!! - VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THIS UNIT CAN BE FOUND HERE: https://vimeo.com/431938790/673e00b0f0 $1,750.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cumberland Mills
66 Stroudwater St. #3
66 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, ME
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St. #3: 2 bedroom & 1 Bath 3rd floor $1350.00 per month plus utilities - Westbrook-Stroudwater Street: 3rd floor 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment. Eat-in Kitchen, combined Living room/dining room, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Broadview Park
77 Gary L Maietta Pkwy Unit 111
77 Gary L Maietta Parkway, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,375
545 sqft
1st floor Court Yard 1 Bedroom, open concept, lg closets 42 Units, 55 and over, Apartment Complex adjacent to Wainwright Sport Complex in South Portland. Abundant walking trails surround the property.
Results within 10 miles of Scarborough
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated April 29 at 08:07pm
1 Unit Available
East End
Island View Apartments
151 North Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Portland, Maine, a popular vacation destination, Island View Apartments is a community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Back Cove
62 Ocean Ave #1
62 Ocean Ave, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,200
980 sqft
62 Ocean Ave #1 Available 09/01/20 Furnished Condo, Washer/Dryer, Parking, Utilities Included, Near Back Cove - Located in Portland’s Back Cove neighborhood, this sunny and spacious fully furnished 1BR/1BA condo features large bay windows,

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Deering
173 Ridge Rd., #31
173 Ridge Road, Portland, ME
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Ocean Ridge Condominiums-3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo available now! - Email is the best way to set up an appointment to view this beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Townhouse to rent in the Ocean Ridge Condominiums off Ocean Ave.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Pine Tree Avenue
8 Pine Tree Avenue, Saco, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
650 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Walk to Beach - Property Id: 311104 Seasonal Rental October 2020-May 2021 Cozy updated duplex only a 3 min walk to the ocean and Ferry Beach.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
18 Union Avenue
18 Union Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
6 Bedrooms
$4,100
2186 sqft
Excellent *WINTER RENTAL*!! Huge 6 bedroom, 3 bath house with off street parking steps from the beach. Water Sewer cable/wifi included. Tenant pays electricity bill. First, last and security deposit due at signing.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
311 Seaside Avenue - 5
311 Seaside Ave, Saco, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1569 sqft
This is a partially furnished 2bdr 2bth condo with an amazing ocean view, it comes with a one car garage and one other dedicated parking space.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Riverton
1414 Forest Ave. #4
1414 Forest Circle, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
1414 Forest Ave. #4 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo With Large Finished Basement... - Beautiful 2 bedroom condominium centrally located near bus lines and shopping centers. Includes 1600 sq. ft.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
799 Gray Rd 3
799 Gray Road, Little Falls, ME
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
4 bed 1 bath h/hw incl. $1700/mo avail April 1 - Property Id: 249782 Beautiful Fully renovated second-floor apartment in a 3 unit building. four bedrooms one bathroom heat and hot water included, plow and lawn care.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Scarborough, ME

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Scarborough apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

