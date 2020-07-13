/
apartments under 1600
83 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Montgomery Village, MD
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1164 sqft
Community in Montgomery Village, Maryland, offers stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments in a friendly area just 2 miles from Lake Forest Mall. In-unit W/D, private outside storage, poolside grilling, and cardio center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Walker House
18700 Walker Choice Rd, Montgomery Village, MD
Studio
$1,256
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from I-270 and Shady Grove Metro. On-site fitness center provided. Near area trails and green space. This high-rise community provides spacious interiors, a balcony or patio, and a morning coffee bar.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
19435 Brassie Pl 304
19435 Brassie Place, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
One Bedroom One Bath - Utilities Included in Rent! - Property Id: 317162 Utilities included in the rent! Brand new refrigerator. Fresh paint and new carpet. Apply now! One year minimum open to longer! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
19028 MILLS CHOICE ROAD #5
19028 Mills Choice Road, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, ALL FRESH PAINT, ALL NEW CARPET VERY SPACIOUS, VERY BIG BEDROOM (RLNE2079414)
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
9906 BROOKRIDGE COURT
9906 Brookridge Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1188 sqft
Well maintained townhome in Montgomery Village. Lots of house for the price! This home features hardwood flooring, large bedroom areas, walk in closets, tile floors and a fenced in flagstone front patio.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9902 Boysenberry Way 278
9902 Boysenberry Way, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
903 sqft
Unit 278 Available 08/01/20 2 bed 2 bath spacious apartment/great location.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
9862 HELLINGLY PLACE
9862 Hellingley Place, Montgomery Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
852 sqft
Lovely 2 level condo w/ HUGE loft. Upgraded kitchen w/granite counter & ceramic tile floor. Newer wood floors throughout main level. Enjoy the fireplace & large private balcony. Open floor-plan with high ceilings in living space.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
18472 BISHOPSTONE COURT
18472 Bishopstone Court, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
801 sqft
Beautiful LARGE 1 Bedroom PLUS loft in great location! End unit features gourmet kitchen, Siltstone Counter tops, costumed cabinets, nice appliances, vaulted ceilings, with sky light, hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer in the unit, living
Results within 1 mile of Montgomery Village
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
22 Units Available
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,394
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
890 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
26 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,504
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,502
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully appointed homes with arched doorways, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom flooring. Amenities include a playground and basketball. Minutes from I-270 and Route 355. Close to all the fun of downtown Gaithersburg.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,420
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located minutes from shopping, I-279 and area parks. Apartments feature large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and custom refinished hardwood floors. Recently renovated. On-site pool, green space and walking trails.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,291
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
21 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,414
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,472
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE
407 Christopher Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1070 sqft
Top floor condo in Hyde Park**Brand new wood flooring throughout**Fresh paint**Covered balcony overlooking lush greenery**Kitchen with table space and separate dining area**Large living room**All windows with blinds**Master bedroom with large walk
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
66 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE
66 Windbrooke Circle, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1432 sqft
CHECK OUT THIS GREAT CONDO LIGHT, BRIGHT AND AIRY FEELING, PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. LARGE LIVING ROOM W/VAULTED CEILING AND FIREPLACE, DECK OFF OF SUNROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT, KITCHEN COMPLETELY REDONE IN 2012 W/ GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
948 WINDBROOKE DRIVE
948 Windbrooke Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1437 sqft
Quiet and tucked back in a park-like setting, large open floor plan with a lot of light,top floor unit.
Results within 5 miles of Montgomery Village
Last updated July 13 at 04:51pm
23 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,485
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1201 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,441
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1141 sqft
Located across from The Washingtonian Center, this green community has garages and plenty of guest parking. Apartments contain extra storage space and custom covered windows. Fire pit, BBQ area, playground, and pool on site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
33 Units Available
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1002 sqft
Comfortable 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens situated near Germantown Town Center Urban Park. Pet- and family-friendly community boasting a swimming pool, children's playground and on-site daycare. Reserved parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
17 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,443
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
38 Units Available
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,025
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
808 sqft
Garden-style apartment community on 37 acres of land near the intersection of Route 118 and I-270. Apartments feature modern kitchens, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents' amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
29 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,344
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1136 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
979 sqft
Pet-friendly community of spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment homes situated just off I-270. Close to Lake Forest Mall and the Washingtonian Center. Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
