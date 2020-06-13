Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 PM

16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hagerstown, MD

Finding an apartment in Hagerstown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
$
5 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1400 Haven Rd, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$954
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments and townhomes with granite counters, ceramic baths, hardwood floors and energy-efficient appliances. Located less than 15 minutes away from Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park. Pet-friendly. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
$
2 Units Available
Hunter Hill
13322 Hunter Hill Dr, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$959
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to shopping, major interstates and downtown Hagerstown. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry, pool and parking. Units feature patio or balcony, recent renovations, extra storage and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Robinwood
31 Units Available
Woodbridge Brandywine
11512 Selema Dr, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,054
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
2000 sqft
Brandywine Woodbridge Apartments and Townhomes is where comfort and convenience await you in a well-planned, pet friendly community.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Northwest Hagerstown
6 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1426 Kensington Dr, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hyde Park Apartments is an environment distinguished from the rest. You can enjoy the advantages of a neighborhood with the beauty, spaciousness, and seclusion of country living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
Parkview Place Apartments
507 Lynnehaven Dr, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$951
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Parkview Place Apartments is centrally located between Interstates 70 and 81 which sheds valuable time off of daily commutes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
575 Liberty Street
575 Liberty Street, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom / 1 bath duplex located on liberty street, hagerstown. Unit features brand new living room flooring, huge bonus room in basement, laundry hookups, plenty of closet space, private parking. $1250/mo tenant pays wst, gas, and electric.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Historic North Hagerstown
1 Unit Available
715 OAK HILL AVENUE
715 Oak Hill Avenue, Hagerstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$775
8093 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom apartment available for rent. Gorgeous, newly refinished hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious walk thru bedrooms, large eat in kitchen, off street parking and onsite coin op laundry.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ridge Avenue
1 Unit Available
408 RIDGE AVENUE
408 Ridge Ave, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2320 sqft
All new laminate flooring throughout, brand new appliances, new paint, new HVAC, new water heater, all new kitchen, bathrooms, and LED lighting. 3 bedrooms upstairs and plenty of storage space in the attic. Stackable washer/dryer in the bathroom.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
633 KNIGHTSBRIDGE DRIVE
633 Knightsbridge Drive, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
VERY WELL CARED-FOR THREE BEDROOM TOWN HOME IN KENLY SQUARE ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF HAGERSTOWN. THIS UNIT HAS THREE FINISHED LEVELS, WITH A REAR DECK AND TWO FRONT PORCHES. ITS LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, INTERSTATES AND SCHOOLS.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Medal of Honor
1 Unit Available
613 North Prospect Street
613 North Prospect Street, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$975
1408 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment with unfinished attic and basement. Includes washer dryer hook-up, large backyard and central air. Tenant pays electricity, water, and gas. Close to I-81 and Walmart.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Locust Point
1 Unit Available
226 South Mulberry Street
226 South Mulberry Street, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex located on South Mulberry Street. This unit boasts fresh paint, updated kitchen, laundry hookups, and hardwood floors. Security deposit is the same as 1 month's rent. Utilities not included.
Results within 1 mile of Hagerstown

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
11201 SHALOM LANE
11201 Shalom Lane, Robinwood, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
5228 sqft
FOR RENT! Gorgeous All Brick home in desired Black Rock Estates. 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths, hardwood floors on the main level. Perfect for entertaining....
Results within 5 miles of Hagerstown

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20111 Leitersburg Pike
20111 Leitersburg Pike, Washington County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedroom Brick Home in Quiet Location! - 3 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex in Rural Location! Kitchen, Living Room, Separate Dining Room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20029 Leitersburg Pike
20029 Leitersburg Pike, Washington County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom in Rural Location! - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Single Family Home in Quiet Location! Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen. Laundry Room Conveniently Located Off Kitchen, with Washer and Dryer Included.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE
21244 Leitersburg Pike, Leitersburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,285
5115 sqft
Remarkable farmhouse for rent in Smithbsburg school district! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths a 3 car garage.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
St. James
1 Unit Available
9735 Dumbarton Drive
9735 Dumbarton Dr, St. James, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
2420 sqft
Absolutely Gorgeous Home in sought after location!!! Superbly maintained colonial with Beautiful Hardwood floors!! Granite counters, Beautfiul dark wood cabinets. HUGE master suite with his and hers closets soaking tub and seperate shower.
City Guide for Hagerstown, MD

In the heart of the Great Appalachian Valley lies the little city of Hagerstown, a cultural and historical hub fit for any modern day renter. But, before you make the leap into any these very tempting apartments for rent, let us guide you through the must-know nuances of living and renting in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The people of Hagerstown are truly a mixed bag of nuts. You've the classic good ol' boy born-and-bred locals, you've got the yuppies, Yankees, and liberal-minded folk that have travelled to the edge of Washington D.C.'s suburban sprawl, you've got the kids revving their rice burners around town, and you've got a sizable population of Civil War history-buffed locals and tourists who enjoy Hagerstown as a first stop on the trail of Civil War sites, with Antietam Battlefield and Gettysburg located nearby. People of all shapes and sizes have made the Hagerstown Valley their home, and in this particular suburban city, everyone seems to get along.

Maybe it's the fresh air, the open green space, the convenient shopping, the live music, the German heritage events, or the mutual love for tubing the Potomac River... whatever it is, the people here are friendly and welcoming. So, the question is where you want to be in town, how much you want to spend, and what kind of luxuries you are looking for.

In the heart of downtown Hagerstown apartments tend to be a little pricier, with rentals going for about $950 a month. There are also a number of historic 19th century buildings and houses that have been updated into quaint little townhomes, duplexes, and single-family houses, costing anywhere from $700 to $1,500 a month. All of these places are a great choice for urban renters who want to be within walking distance to local shops, the farmers market, the annual blues festival, Augustober Fest, and Downtown Live events. Throughout the rest of the city, apartments and houses rent for very affordable prices. Expect to pay less than $850 for a nice, big two-bedroom apartment, townhome, or house rental, most of which come with a cozy fireplace. There are also quite a few more luxurious rentals, with features that include high cathedral ceilings, designer kitchens, private patios, and other feats of extravagance.

This is not a city where apartments offer endless lists of amenities. However, the amenities that are available are done right. There are well-maintained swimming pools, public picnic areas and laundry rooms. There are also a number of places whose historical charm far outweighs any amount of amenities that newer places may offer. Around these parts, people don't need the pampered luxury lofts that are found in bigger cities. Instead, renters enjoy lower rental rates with more square feet, unique architecture and interior designs, good views, and convenient locations.

Now that you've got a feel for the Hagerstown rental market, get your booty out on the town and experience it yourself! Good luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hagerstown, MD

Finding an apartment in Hagerstown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

